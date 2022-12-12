SRK visits Vaishno Devi shrine before ‘Pathaan’ release; epitome of secularism, say fans

Shah Rukh Khan, whose new film 'Pathaan' is releasing next month, was spotted by fans at Vaishno Devi on Sunday (December 11) night. Earlier this month, he had performed Umrah at Mecca. The actor was praised for his secular attitude by social media users

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited action thriller, Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on a pilgrimage spree. On Sunday (December 11) night, the Bollywood actor, who will be back on the big screen after a gap of four years, was spotted by fans at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fans at the temple clicked videos and shared them on social media on Monday morning. Shah Rukh’s visit took place hours before the launch of the first song, Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

In the video shared on social media, Shah Rukh is seen in a black hoodie with his face covered walking along with other pilgrims at Vaishno Devi. There is another one video of him walking towards the shrine but the actor’s face is not visible in any of them. However, media reports quoting sources said that the actor, who was last seen in a cameo scene in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra visited Vaishno Devi around midnight on Sunday.

One fan tweeted that Shah Rukh did not take special treatment and walked with other pilgrims. Many fans praised the actor’s gesture of going there incognito though he was surrounded by security personnel. Another twitter user said that Pathaan meant so much for the actor that he was going for mannat. But others lauded his secular attitude as he was recently clicked in Mecca performing the Umrah on the sidelines of his appearance at the Red Sea International film festival in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Even as social media erupted with his visit, the makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song Besharam Rang on Monday which got a massive response. Apart from this movie, Shah Rukh will be also seen in south director Atlee‘s upcoming action thriller film Jawan, with south beauty, Nayanthara and director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

In the Besharam Rang song, Shah Rukh is flaunting his hot bod and Deepika in a backless swimsuit is gyrating to some bold dance moves in scenic Spain, all of which is sending netizens into a tizzy.

Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films also stars John Abraham. The film,is said to include a crossover with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. as Salman will appear as Tiger in a cameo in the film, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan will be seen in Tiger 3 later on.

There is a lot riding on Pathaan for SRK as his 2018 release Zero (which he recently called his favourite film) had performed poorly at the box-office. Pathaan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Also, Bollywood did have a bad year as most biggies including Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadha and a few Akshay Kumar films flopped badly and superstars are nervous about the fate of their films.

On asked what works at the box-office, Taapsee Pannu, whose mystery thriller Blurr released directly on Zee5, recently said that if someone knew this she thinks that person would be the ‘God of cinema right now’. “I don’t think any one of us can claim or fully know what is working or not working with the audience,” she said.