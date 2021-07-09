Arya’s boxing drama ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ to premier on July 22

Sarpatta Parambarai', written and directed by Pa Ranjith, taps into the 'boxing culture' that thrived in north Chennai in the 1980s

Tamil actor Arya’s highly-anticipated film ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, centred around the boxing world, will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

This film will land close on the heels after Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ premieres on OTT on July 16. ‘Toofan’, directed by ‘Bhaag Milkha Baag’ Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, focusses on the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai, who becomes a professional boxer, Aziz Ali.

‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, written and directed by Pa Ranjith, taps more into the ‘boxing culture’ that thrived in north Chennai in the 1980s, and is a build-up to a legendary clash between two boxing clans – the Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai.

Along with a poster of the film, on July 8, Pa Ranjith tweeted a quote from B R Ambedkar, “For an individual as well as for a society, there is a gulf between merely living and living worthily – Babasaheb. Victory of an Individual is a victory to the entire society.”

Arya meanwhile who has called this film, “an incredible, untold tale of resilience”, an unforgettable experience for him as well, also tweeted about the film, “a boxer by birth or destiny?” It is his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith, who has made ‘Kaala’, ‘Kabali’ and ‘Pariyerum Perumal’.

Arya, who was last seen in a ‘Teddy’ that bombed badly, has toned up to play the role of Kabilan, a boxer in ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’. Earlier, in March, a video was released to provide a glimpse into the world of ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’. In this video, Arya was seen pumping iron, pushing and pulling weights at a gym. He was also shown firing up his cardio by performing boxing exercises. The actor has undergone a physical transformation to prepare for the role, said media reports.

The other actors in the film, John Kokken and Kalaiyarasan, have also extensively trained for their roles. The sports drama film has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Murali G and editing by RK Selva.