Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child, a daughter

Alia delivers baby at Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital within hours of arriving there with Ranbir

The much-awaited baby of the year is here. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become proud parents to a daughter, their first child.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news on Sunday. Alia delivered the baby at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai’s Girgaon within hours of arriving there with Ranbir. The couple was twinning in white as they arrived at the hospital around 7.30am.

Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and mother Soni Razdan were present in the hospital, too, on the big occasion.

Fans rejoice

As the news spread, fans gathered outside the hospital, and many took to social media to congratulate the couple. One tweet read, “Blessed with a Princess Kapoor!! Congratulations to the Mother Alia Bhatt and Daddy Ranbir Kapoor.” Sharing pictures of Alia and Ranbir as kids, another fan tweeted, “These two babies have a baby now.”

"Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is " – mother @aliaa08 via her Instagram post ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/ykL6yUU64Q — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 6, 2022

In October, the Kapoor family organised a mega baby shower for Alia. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi, Soni Razdan, and Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt were present at the event. Among the guests were filmmakers Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and actor-model Anushka Ranjan.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Kapoor home, Vastu, in Mumbai’s Bandra on April 14. On June 27, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram with the picture of an ongoing ultrasonography test. She wrote in the caption, “Our baby… coming soon.”

Hit pair on screen and off it

Ali and Ranbir were recently seen together in the blockbuster “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva” directed by Ayan Mukerji. Incidentally, it was on the sets of “Brahmastra” that the duo fell in love. They dated each other for almost five years before getting married.

Alia is slated to make her Hollywood debut with the much-talked-about international spy thriller, “Heart of Stone,” alongside Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, and Sophie Okonedo. Alia has also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

(With agency inputs)