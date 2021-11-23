2021 Emmys: Tehran best drama, Tennant best actor, as India draws blank

Indian nominees, which included actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, and Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya, lost to other series and performers in their respective categories

Indian nominees lost out to other performers and works at the International Emmy Awards this year, which saw Israel’s Tehran win the Best Drama Emmy.

Scottish actor David Tennant won the Best Actor award for his role in Des as Nawazuddin Siddiqui failed to win for his role in Netflix film Serious Men.

“We will win today, tomorrow or ten years later but the good thing is at least we are reaching here. I am happy with the nomination, at least our films are reaching here. Feels good to make India proud,” Siddiqui told NDTV after the awards were announced.

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to David Tennant for “Des” produced by New Pictures / @ITV! #UK #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/RiNHZSmaqu — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Comedian Vir Das’ Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India too did not make the cut for the Best Comedy and lost out to Call My Agent: Season 4 from France .

Das, who has been under attack over his new show I Come From Two Indias monologue, said he loved the French drama.

“I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya, a series telecast on Disney+ Hotstar and directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category alongside Chile’s El Presidente, Israel’s Tehran and the second season of There She Goes from the UK.

Israel’s Tehran topped the drama series category, ending India’s run at the yearly awards.

Madhvani told media that he never imagined such a moment. “Representing India on such a platform with our show or the kind of talent that we have, honestly speaking, I did not think it would ever happen,” he said. “But all this is happening for real!”

“It was a moment of pride for all of us… standing together as Indians.”

He continued: “It’s a big thing to be nominated! Because we’re all here personally, all of us together and with good wishes from everybody out there who made this happen. Thank you! It wouldn’t have happened without your wishes, because the way we worked, it’s like a miracle from God which made us come so far.”

International Emmy Winners for Drama Series – "Tehran" produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions with presenter Brian Cox! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/3XShKKdgHm — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

“Here we are after taking a 16-hour flight, we are hoping when we go back, we will win but even if we don’t it is a big big thing to be nominated,” Madhavani said on Monday.

Last year, director Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime, fronted by Shefali Shah, won the best drama series honours at the International Emmys.

Both Das and Siddiqui attended the ceremony in New York along with Madhvani. Sen, who recently underwent a surgery, gave the awards night a miss.

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the International Emmys aim at “recognizing excellence in television produced outside of the U.S. for over 48 years”.

This year’s best performance by an actress went to Hayley Squires for series Adult Material, while Thailand’s Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice won the award in the documentary category.

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards were given the non-English language U.S. primetime program and UK’s The Masked Singer was awarded in the non-scripted entertainment category.

New Zealand’s INSiDE became the best short-form series, while best telenovela was given to China’s The Song Of Glory.

Atlantic Crossing, a Norway-set historical drama, won in the TV movie / mini-series category. France’s Kubrick By Kubrick was recognised in the Arts Programming category.

