Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ wins big at the Emmy Awards, bags 11 top awards

Ted Lasso, a comedy series from another streamer Apple TV+, became the second most awarded show at this year's Emmy

Netflix period series The Crown swept the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The series collected top honours, including outstanding drama series.

Ted Lasso, a comedy series from another streamer Apple TV+, became the second most awarded show at this year’s Emmy, winning the trophy of the outstanding drama series at the ceremony in Los Angeles, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Lead star Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series alongside his co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in the supporting categories.

Premium cable network HBO also struck gold with Mare of Easttown and Hacks, as the two series won three honours each, with actors Kate Winslet and Jean Smart scoring a big win for the respective shows. The event was held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at LA Live entertainment complex and was broadcast in a live telecast on CBS and on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Also read: Golden Globes 2021: ‘The Crown’ rules; posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman

Following is the list of the winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series – The Crown

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: War)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh OConnor (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series – Hacks

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Limited Series – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – I May Destroy You

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Hamilton

(With inputs from Agencies)