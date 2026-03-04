Vijay slams DMK-AIADMK ‘nexus’ and breaks silence on 'Jana Nayagan' row

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday (March 4) took on both the major Dravidian parties of Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at a party functionaries' meeting in Thanjavur district, accusing them of conspiring against him and his party together.

He also unveiled a slew of promises ahead of the state elections due in a while, and they include, among others, waiving farm loans and extending financial support for the education of farmers’ children, safety for fishermen and a corruption-free administration.

Vijay speaks on politics, 'Jana Nayagan' row

Speaking at the meeting near Sengipatti in Thanjavur district of the poll-bound state, Vijay also broke his silence on several controversies, including the alleged sabotage of his upcoming movie ‘Jana Nayagan’.

He also linked the recent divorce petition filed by his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, to what he and political observers describe as a larger political plot to derail his political plans.

TVK's key promises for TN polls 2026 • No shortage of fertilisers for farmers • Full crop loan waiver for farmers up to five acres and up to 50 per cent waiver for those above five acres • Full education support, including professional courses, for children of small and landless farmers who do not have any government-employed family members • Stronger procurement centres with no illegal commissions and proper safeguarding of paddy • One ration shop for every 500 cards, appointment of weighers, and packaged distribution of all items except rice (with female weighers also appointed) • Legal protection for fishermen • Priority to education, healthcare, drinking water, roads, bus services and job opportunities for youth in both government and private sectors

“Conspiracies against TVK are being orchestrated by the DMK and AIADMK together. They think their livelihood will end if Vijay comes,” the actor-politician declared. “There is a lot of conspiracy happening against me. The first conspiracy happened in the Karur incident. Then, in various matters, and even up to the ‘Jana Nayagan’ film, the conspiracy is continuing.”

He was particularly critical of the ruling DMK, accusing it of conspiring in the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) issue, referring to the stampede at the TVK rally in Karur on September 27 last year.

'All camps will be crushed this election'

Targeting the party further, Vijay said, “In Chennai, they shout 'Delhi, Delhi' and beat drums, but when raids come for the loot they have done, they wave a white flag to Delhi. The Delhi camp, that camp, this camp all camps will be crushed in this election. TVK will smash them all. In cricket, it is our CSK that blows the whistle. In the coming election, it is our TVK that will blow the whistle.”

It may be mentioned here that the TVK has been allotted the whistle as its election symbol.

Continuing with his tirade, the TVK chief said even children have not stopped chanting slogans against the DMK. “‘Om Shakti, ParaShakti, DMK is an evil force’ even small children have started saying this,” he said.

Vijay flays DMK on governance

Vijay also blasted the ruling party on issues of governance, including the water scarcity problem in Tamil Nadu, the menace of sand mafia and agrarian distress.

On the water crisis, he said, “Recently, I read an article that Tamil Nadu is going to become bankrupt without water. It is really very sad. The reason is the failure to protect groundwater.”

“The sand mafia groups responsible for sand looting are being supported by your DMK government,” Vijay added, saying the state was staring at becoming bankrupt under the current dispensation.

“The paddy bags produced by farmers are going to waste. What action have you taken? Instead, you only know how to book farmers under the Goondas Act,” he further said, targeting the DMK government.

On 'Jana Nayagan' controversy

On the ‘Jana Nayagan’ row, Vijay acknowledged that the widespread support the film received after its scheduled release for January 9 was delayed. Saying while the film received blame after blame, Vijay conceded that there were also voices that supported the film, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, who he said did so in a veiled manner. However, that action from the chief minister was not enough to convince Vijay that the TVK and the DMK are not rivals in the political arena.

During the meeting, a TVK worker arrived carrying a large photograph of both Vijay and Sangeetha. Party workers took videos and photos of the image while blowing whistles.

Political watchers believe that the timing of Vijay’s speech, which came days after Sangeetha filed for divorce, seeks to frame even personal matters as part of an opposition conspiracy against the actor-politician.

Yet another crowd-related incident

Meanwhile, the day also remained witness to an unfortunate incident as a young man met with an accident while following Vijay’s campaign vehicle and sustained head injuries. He was receiving treatment in a hospital. The father of the individual, identified as Vignesh, told The Federal with tears in his eyes, “He told us he was going to college. We thought he had gone to college. Suddenly, we received a call saying our son has been admitted to the hospital.”

Videos went viral showing many people falling down while trying to follow Vijay’s vehicle, reviving the horrible memory of Karur. The actor-politician had requested the people at a rally in Vellore last month against doing such an act, but Wednesday’s incident showed not many were ready to oblige.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Tamil Nadu, took a dig at Vijay over the incident in Thanjavur district, saying such things need to be brought under control. She also advised him to learn how to manage crowds at meetings.

“Brother Vijay, it is not right that people continue to follow behind your vehicle and meet with accidents. This must be brought under control. Let us set aside the question of how we will maintain control after coming to power in Tamil Nadu. First, brother Vijay must learn how to manage the crowd at meetings and how to control the supporters who follow behind,” she said.