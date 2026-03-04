Vijay calls Tamil Nadu elections an 'oceanic emotion' for TVK

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Wednesday (March 4) declared the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election far more than a routine political contest.

Addressing a TVK party functionaries' meet in Thanjavur, he said, "It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for the people loving me and me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion."

With polls likely in April, Vijay made an impassioned appeal to voters to give his party a historic chance.

Whistle to echo across Tamil Nadu

Vijay urged party workers to ensure TVK's election symbol, the whistle, resonates in every home and polling booth across the state.

Drawing a sharp parallel with IPL team Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) iconic "whistle podu" chant, he said the energy that fills cricket stadiums must now fill ballot boxes. He also dismissed the DMK's "Tamil Nadu vs Delhi" framing, quipping that even in cricket, Delhi cannot beat Chennai.

Stalin versus Vijay, he insists

Reiterating his earlier assertion that "Tamil Nadu is Vijay and Vijay is Tamil Nadu," the TVK chief framed the election as a direct contest between himself and Chief Minister Stalin. He argued TVK alone truly represents the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's people, positioning the election as a civilisational choice rather than a conventional political battle.

DMK labelled 'evil force'

Vijay renewed his attack on the ruling DMK, calling it a "theeya sakthi" (evil force) and noting that even children now chant slogans against the party. "Even kids are saying these days: 'Om sakthi para sakthi. DMK oru theeya sakthi' (DMK is an evil force)."

He also pushed back against DMK's attempts to paint his statements as pro-BJP, asserting that the ruling party resorts to such tactics only because it knows its political manipulation is losing ground with voters.

Vijay champions farmers over politicians

Calling farmers the unsung heroes of Tamil Nadu, Vijay struck a rare note of humility, admitting he knows little about agriculture — but insisting he would never falsely claim roots in the delta region to score political points. "I don't believe in another birth, but if it is true, I want to be born in the family of a farmer," he said, drawing a pointed contrast with leaders he accused of fabricating rural credentials.

Turning to the deepening groundwater crisis, Vijay cited a recent article warning that Tamil Nadu's underground water reserves are on the verge of disappearing, and laid the blame squarely at the DMK government's door.

He thundered that the consequences of the ruling party's alleged plunder were entirely predictable: "If you steal river sand, what else will happen? If you destroy forests, what else will happen? If you loot all minerals, what else will happen?"