Vijay declares assets worth Rs 625 crore in Perambur election affidavit

Actor-politician Vijay on Monday (March 30) shared details of a staggering financial portfolio worth Rs 624.74 crore in his first election affidavit, filed ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Contesting from the Perambur constituency in north Chennai, the 51-year-old founder-chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marked his high-profile entry into electoral politics with zero criminal cases. The contestant, who signed his affidavit as C Joseph Vijay, made wealth disclosures, including luxury assets, massive loans, and pending Income Tax demands, which are set to invite intense scrutiny.

The 27-page notarised Form 26, submitted to the Election Commission (EC) and signed in Chennai today, lists all assets solely in Vijay's name, totalling Rs 6,24,74,19,206. This highlights the affidavit's granular detail on his business, real estate, and investment empire built over three decades in cinema.

Immovable assets

Vijay's immovable assets, valued at over RS 404 crore, span prime real estate across Tamil Nadu, with a heavy concentration in Vilpatti village, Kodaikanal taluk, Dindigul district. The portfolio includes extensive agricultural and non-agricultural lands, commercial built-up properties, and residential houses reflecting strategic long-term investments beyond urban Chennai.

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Earlier summaries noted properties in Chennai's Neelankarai, Saligramam and Korattur, plus land parcels in Coimbatore and Villupuram, valued at Rs 115.13 crore. The investments signal Vijay's diversification from film production into real estate.

His estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, who has filed a divorce petition, separately declared immovable assets of Rs 15.52 crore, primarily residential properties.

Movable assets worth Rs 220 crore

The TVK chief’s movable assets exceed Rs 220 crore, dominated by bank deposits and fixed deposits totalling over Rs 323 crore across multiple accounts, a liquidity powerhouse funding his political ambitions. Vijay holds just Rs 2 lakh in cash.

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Key highlights include:

Loans and advances: Over Rs 74 crore extended to individuals, trusts, and companies, with major chunks like Rs 20 crore each to Kokilambal Education Trust and Green Leaf Infotech, plus loans to family, associates, and business entities.

Equity investments: Shares in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd and smaller stakes.

Jewellery: 883 grams of gold (Rs 1.2 crore+), 3,132 grams of silver, and 134.91 carats of diamonds.

Vehicles: A luxury fleet with 2024 additions like BMW i7, Toyota Lexus 350, and Toyota Vellfire; older models include BMW 530, Maruti Swift, and TVS XL Super.

Income, education, and liabilities

Vijay, listing his occupation as "self-employed" and roles as director/trustee in Vijay Vidyashram and Vidya Charitable Trust, reported high earnings: Rs 1.84 crore (2024-25), peaking at Rs 2.37 crore (2021-22). It may be noted that Vijay had lost a younger sister, called Vidya, when she was two.

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However, pending Income Tax demands cloud the picture:

AY 2015-16: Rs 1.50 crore penalty (Section 271AAB(1)) for alleged concealment linked to film Puli, upheld by Madras High Court in February 2026 on limitation grounds (liberty to appeal to ITAT).

AY 2011-12: Rs 91.36 lakh.

AY 2015-16 (additional): Rs 88.97 lakh.

AY 2022-23: Rs 14.13 lakh (under appeal).

These stem from a 2015 IT search where Vijay filed revised returns and paid taxes, but penalties persisted.

Educationally, he completed 10th (1989) and 12th (1991) via private study, and dropped out of a B.Sc Visual Communication course from Chennai's Loyola College (1992).

Silver screen to political stage

The electoral jump marks a dramatic pivot for Vijay, who has enjoyed blockbusters such as Ghilli, Kaththi and Theri. Launched in February 2024, the TVK positions him as an anti-dynasty, youth-focused alternative in Tamil Nadu's Dravidian-dominated politics. Perambur, a DMK stronghold, tests TVK's organisational mettle amid alliances and rivalries.

VIjay also plans to contest from the Trichy East Assembly constituency.

With no criminal cases or convictions, Vijay's affidavit under the Representation of the People Act could bolster his "clean" image, but the scale of his wealth and tax disputes may fuel debates on cronyism.