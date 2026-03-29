TVK chief Vijay seeks transfer of top IPS, IAS officers for fair Assembly elections

TVK chief Vijay has formally demanded the immediate transfer and reassignment of Tamil Nadu’s top police and administrative officers, alleging serious bias and selective obstruction of his party’s campaign activities.



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The representation, addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and routed through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tamil Nadu, was submitted following Vijay’s meeting with the CEO on Friday. It invokes the Election Commission’s powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force on March 15.

Seeks transfer of key officers

Vijay has specifically listed the following senior officers for urgent review and transfer:

Police leadership (IPS):

• Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu

• Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai

• ADGP (Law & Order)

• IG/ADGP (Intelligence)

• DG/ADGP (Armed Police)

Senior administrative officers (IAS):

• Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu

• Home Secretary, Tamil Nadu

• Secretary (Public)

• Secretary-1 to the Hon’ble Chief Minister

• Finance Secretary, Tamil Nadu

The representation also flags the Chennai City Corporation administration.

Why the demand?

The TVK chief argues that the “neutrality” of these officers is in serious doubt and that the administrative machinery is being used selectively against the opposition party.

Key grievances listed in the representation include:

• Denial of permission for a major Perambur rally

• Physical obstruction through digging and barricading of venues

• Arbitrary refusal of permissions on “crowd control” grounds

• Selective enforcement of procedural rules

• Attempted closure of the party office at Villivakkam

• Last-minute denial of permissions and systemic obstruction

• Inadequate police response to complaints against ruling party supporters

The letter claims these actions have created a “systemic disadvantage” to TVK while other parties, including the ruling dispensation, are allegedly granted liberal permissions for roadshows, rallies and public meetings.

TVK's surge and concerns

Founded by the actor in 2022 on the ideological plank of “Secular Social Justice,” TVK has emerged as a major political force in Tamil Nadu within a short span, drawing massive crowds especially among youth, women and students, says the representation. It adds that the party’s “explosive growth has rattled” the established political order.

In September 2025, TVK approached the Madras High Court seeking a writ of mandamus to direct uniform permission norms for political events. The petition followed repeated complaints of discriminatory treatment by police.

A stampede during a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, which claimed 41 lives, led to a larger public debate on crowd management. The High Court later directed the state to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for political rallies and public gatherings. TVK has submitted detailed objections to the draft SOP, arguing that it discriminates against registered (but non-recognised) parties and must yield to ECI guidelines and the Suvidha portal during the MCC period.

What does TVK want from ECI?

• Call for an urgent report from the CEO, Tamil Nadu

• Appoint special/police observers

• Order immediate transfer/reassignment of the identified officers

• Bring all police deployment under strict ECI supervision

• Ensure a transparent, uniform permission system through the Suvidha portal

• Scrutinise all administrative decisions taken after March 15

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democratic governance,” the representation concludes. “If the officers referred to above are not immediately reviewed, there exists a grave risk that the people of Tamil Nadu will be denied their fundamental right to vote in a free electoral environment.”



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With the MCC already in force and the state heading for polls later this year, the ECI’s response will be closely watched. Political observers note that such pre-emptive demands for officer transfers have become standard practice in highly polarised states to ensure a level playing field. TVK sources told reporters that Vijay personally emphasised during the meeting with the CEO that the party only seeks “equal opportunity” guaranteed under the Constitution and has a proven track record of conducting peaceful, disciplined events.