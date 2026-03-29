TN elections: Vijay to contest from Perambur and Trichy East; unveils list of TVK candidates

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (March 29) unveiled his party’s list of candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

The actor, who formally entered politics by founding TVK in 2024, declared that he himself would contest from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East and would file his nomination as ‘C Joseph Vijay’.



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Addressing a packed gathering, Vijay made it clear that the occasion was “not merely a meeting to introduce candidates, but a meeting to introduce people protectors (makkal kaappaalargal). He presented his nominees as ordinary citizens drawn from simple families who live among the people, rather than career politicians.

'Ordinary, good people'

Taking direct aim at critics who accuse TVK of fielding “inexperienced” candidates, the TVK chief said: “They say our people have no experience. But those with experience have only used that experience to loot — to even loot mineral resources. There is even a theft case against a DMK MLA. I have chosen only those who stand with the people as one among them. TVK candidates are from very ordinary families. They are good people.”

Turning to the time span of three years since he launched the party, Vijay said the “noise and criticism” had still not died down.

Two-front battle

“Will this meeting turn into votes? To those asking out of sheer malice, I have only one thing to say,TVK will win,” he remarked, before framing the 2026 election as a straight two-cornered contest.

“This election is a two-front battle between TVK, which has formed an alliance with the people, and the DMK, which has only Stalin sir’s alliance,” he declared. “The result is already known. The so-called People’s Welfare Alliance is like a torn cloth stitched together or a broken piece patched up.”

The pledge

Vijay then asked all the candidates to stand up and administered a solemn oath.

The candidates pledged:

“I will not touch even one paisa of the people’s money.”

“I will not allow corruption to stain even the edge of my garment.”

“I will ensure the safety of women.”

“I will work to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu.”

“I will never indulge in any anti-people activity.”

Reiterating his campaign theme, the actor-politician said: “It is only a two-sided fight between us the people’s team and Stalin sir’s team.”

Star candidates





Also read | TN elections: DMK releases list of candidates; 28 ministers re-nominated Among the prominent faces in the TVK list is popular television personality N Anand (also known as Bussy Anand), who will contest from the prestigious T Nagar constituency in Chennai. Other star candidates include Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam, and several well-known personalities from cinema, business and social work fields were named in the full list released today.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest superstars with a fan base running into millions, has been positioning TVK as a clean, people-centric alternative to the DMK.

People's alliance

The party, barely two years old, is making its debut in the Assembly elections and is banking on Vijay’s mass appeal, anti-corruption rhetoric and direct connect with the youth to challenge the ruling alliance.

Political observers noted that the Sunday’s event was carefully choreographed to project TVK as a disciplined, oath-bound outfit distinct from traditional parties. By emphasising “ordinary good people” over experienced politicians, Vijay sought to turn the “lack of experience” criticism into a virtue promising a corruption-free administration that puts women’s safety and a drug-free Tamil Nadu at the top of the agenda.

With the campaign now officially kicked off in earnest, all eyes are on whether TVK’s “people’s alliance” can convert star power and emotional connect into electoral success against the well-entrenched DMK machinery.