TVK unleashes youth-centric TN poll manifesto to disrupt state's traditional politics

In a clear bid to capture the hearts of Tamil Nadu’s substantial youth voters, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (March 29) unleashed a raft of youth-centric promises, framing the April 23 Assembly elections as a “generational election” and a “whistle revolution” that will eclipse traditional politics.

Speaking emotionally at the party’s first candidate-introduction meeting in Chennai, the actor-politician declared he had “thrown away every comfort” and entered politics “bearing all pains” solely to repay his debt to the people.

Also read: TN elections: Vijay to contest from Perambur and Trichy East; unveils list of TVK candidates

“I will never lie and deceive you,” he said, urging young voters to give “your Vijay, your brother” one chance.

The manifesto unveiled at the event reads like a direct appeal to the state’s first-time voters and the 20-40 age group — the very demographic political observers say forms the bedrock of the debut-seeking party's support.

Key promises

Here are some of the key promises that the TVK, which was floated in February 2024, has made to the voters:

Unemployment allowance: Graduates above 29 years and are without a job will receive Rs 4,000 per month; diploma holders will get Rs 2,000 per month through a proposed youth welfare fund.

Education guarantee: Interest-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for students pursuing studies from Class XII up to the PhD level, without any guarantee.

Internship drive: The government and private sector will together create five lakh internship opportunities every year, with graduates receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 and IT graduates Rs 8,000.

Entrepreneurship boost: Interest-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh for “honest” young entrepreneurs without any guarantee.

Tamils first in local jobs: Every village panchayat will launch the Chief Minister’s People’s Service Friend Scheme to provide local employment to five lakh youths. Private companies that hire at least 75 per cent Tamil natives will enjoy a 2.5 per cent subsidy on state GST and a five per cent electricity tariff concession, plus priority in government procurement.

Youth voice & drug-free Tamil Nadu: A Tamil Nadu youth advisory council will be formed to hear young people’s views. Anti-drug forums will be set up in every school and college, backed by strict new laws to make Tamil Nadu completely drug-free.

Tamil Nadu election numbers

Tamil Nadu is heading to the polls with approximately 5.67 crore voters. Of these, 12.51 lakh are first-time voters, the exact “youth battalion” that analysts say the TVK is banking on as its core vote bank.

Nearly 2.28 crore voters fall in the 20-40 age bracket, which is a staggering 40 per cent of the electorate that Vijay has consciously targeted with his poll promises.

Also read: Tamil Nadu elections: Dalit doctor, filmmaker debut as parties spring surprises

The state has 234 Assembly constituencies and 75,032 polling booths — 30,967 in urban areas and 44,065 in rural pockets. Male voters number around 2.77 crore, while women voters stand at 2.89 crore.

Political watchers point out that Vijay launched the TVK precisely on the strength of his colossal film-fan following among the young. First-time voters, many of whom grew up watching his blockbuster films, are seen as the TVK’s natural constituency. By flooding the manifesto with education, jobs, internships and cash support, Vijay is converting his cinematic popularity into political capital.

Vijay's celebrity appeal is TVK's main capital

Political analyst K Ilangovan said the youth appear to support Vijay and his TVK, and that the election results may reflect this.

He further said that the celebrity politician is working hard to consolidate and solidify this support base without spending any money. Ilangovan observed that the actor does not even need to campaign extensively on the ground to attract young voters, as targeted social media outreach alone is proving more than sufficient to draw them in.

He added that neither of the state's two major Dravidian parties, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), appears capable of effectively appealing to the youth demographic at present, a factor that is steadily turning into a significant advantage for the "new bloke" in Tamil Nadu politics.

Senior journalist Swaminathan offered a more cautious assessment, pointing out that across the state's 234 Assembly constituencies, the TVK is likely to field only eight to 10 high-profile “star” candidates. While acknowledging that the party may not secure a large number of outright victories, he emphasised that Vijay’s personal charisma and the party’s distinctive whistle symbol remain formidable strengths that cannot be underestimated.

TVK must work on organisational woes, says expert

He added that if the TVK candidates carry out intensive grassroots campaigning over the next 20 days, they can generate stiff competition in many seats. However, he stressed that money-power and candidate quality will be decisive factors, questioning how many TVK aspirants would be able to spend the estimated sum of Rs 5 crore required per constituency.

Also read: Why BJP's lotus blooms in Puducherry, but struggles in Tamil Nadu

According to Swaminathan, while Vijay himself draws massive crowds wherever he goes, it remains doubtful whether the same level of attention and support will automatically transfer into gains for the party’s other candidates.

He remarked that, given the short timeframe before polling, Vijay will find it impossible to campaign personally in every constituency. He suggested that the TVK leader might instead adopt a zonal public-meeting strategy, similar to the model of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa that saw addressing rallies that covered six to eight constituencies at a time. The veteran journalist concluded that Vijay must have now realised that his party’s organisational structure is still relatively weak and requires urgent strengthening.

'People vs power' narrative

Vijay has positioned the contest not as a multi-cornered fight but as a direct battle between “people-loving Vijay” and the “people-hostile” DMK rule under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He has announced he will contest from Perambur and Trichy East, while releasing the first list of candidates across key seats. The TVK is fighting all 234 seats on its own.

Also read: Tamil Nadu polls: Why Kamal Haasan's party decided not to field candidates

Speculation is already rife that the party could secure as much as 15 per cent of the vote share largely from youth, neutral voters, and those fed up with both the DMK and AIADMK-led fronts. Whether that translates into seats or government-forming power will be known only on May 4, when the results are declared.