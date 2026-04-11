VCK's Ravikumar sees DMK sweep, warns of ‘dangerous’ turn in Vijay’s politics

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections less than two weeks away, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) general-secretary D Ravikumar has made some crucial observations which may suggest that the state's political landscape is undergoing a transformation.

The Federal spoke with the senior leader and MP from Viluppuram in an interview during which he touched upon various aspects of the state's politics, including alliances, identity politics and new players that are influencing a volatile electoral spectrum.

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During the talks, Ravikumar called the politics of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) "very dangerous", and that the Congress was divided over a possible alignment with the new party. The VCK is contesting in eight seats this election as a member of the alliance led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Here are some excerpts from the interview

How confident are you about the DMK-led alliance’s chances in the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu? What are the key poll issues?

The DMK's alliance will win between 180 and 200 seats. All the opinion polls confirmed this, and the performance of our chief minister gives us strength. We strongly believe our alliance will win between 180 to 200 seats.

This election is a contest between the DMK alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Our chief minister has categorically stated that it is a fight between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Even during election time, the BJP deprives Tamil Nadu of funds and facilities. They are against the Tamil people. In education, they deprive us of funds and create obstacles in appointing vice-chancellors.

They have used the governor to stall our progress. Despite all these obstacles, the DMK government has performed well in education, health and industry. This is a fight between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, and Tamil Nadu will win with the people’s support.

Where do you see the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) in this contest?

The AIADMK has lost its identity and become a branch of the BJP. There is no separate identity or ideology for that party.

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When Jayalalithaa was the leader, she declared she would never align with the BJP. But after her, Edappadi K. Palaniswami surrendered the AIADMK and indirectly enabled the BJP's rule in Tamil Nadu. He supported anti-people policies of the BJP both in Parliament and the state. Because of him, policies like NEET (National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test) were introduced.

Palaniswami says VCK has become a ‘B team’ of DMK. How do you respond?

The VCK has a strong ideological commitment. We align with the DMK because of our ideological identity. We are fighting for the rights of the Tamil people and against forces trying to destabilise Tamil Nadu. This is not just an electoral fight; it is an ideological fight that has lasted more than 1,000 years.

For example, schemes are being introduced to project Sanskrit as the mother of all Indian languages. But Tamil has its own ancient identity. Many scholars have proven Tamil’s antiquity. These efforts aim to establish cultural supremacy over the Tamil people. Supporting the BJP’s agenda means surrendering Tamil Nadu’s rights.

We are working with like-minded parties such as DMK, Left parties and the Congress to safeguard Tamil interests.

You are accused of not raising Dalit issues strongly enough. What is your response?

That is not true. We have organised many rallies and protests. We have pressured the government to appoint commissions and bring laws for the Scheduled Caste government employees. We take up issues of Dalits, minorities, women and others.

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Our leader (Thol. Thirumavalavan) was among the first to protest when incidents occurred. Palaniswami never spoke up when atrocities happened. In fact, such incidents increased during his rule. He has turned the AIADMK into a caste-based outfit, representing only certain communities. He has no moral authority to criticise us.

Why did Thol. Thirumavalavan withdraw his decision to contest the election?

He wanted to return to state politics, so he initially announced his candidature. But well-wishers advised that forcing a by-election on people (Thirumavalavan is currently the MP from Chidambaram) was not appropriate due to the cost. He reconsidered, consulted party members, and withdrew. Jothimani, son of Ilayaperumal, was fielded instead. It is not a big issue.

There are reports that VCK is unhappy with seat-sharing. Is that true?

Yes, we are not happy with the number of seats allocated. We expected at least 10 seats. But with more parties joining the alliance, seat-sharing became difficult. We understood the constraints of the DMK and accepted eight seats. This kind of compromise happens in every alliance.

How will Vijay’s entry impact Tamil Nadu politics?

A new player, Vijay, has entered the field. Nobody knows how many votes he will secure. After the election, we will know his real impact, and there may be political realignments.

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Also, the BJP will intensify its efforts in Tamil Nadu. Issues like women’s reservation, delimitation and caste census will reshape politics. The entire political scene may change.

Do you see TVK as a threat to VCK?

The TVK’s politics is very dangerous. We see authoritarian tendencies in it, and the kind of bureaucracy being encouraged is also dangerous. Just as the BJP represents one form of authoritarianism, the TVK’s approach also raises concerns.

We are not going to align with TVK. If they secure 15-20 per cent of the votes, some parties may choose to align with them, but we understand the risks.

Vijay is drawing large crowds and compares himself to MGR. What is your view?

MGR’s identity is completely different. He came from a humble background and struggled to reach his position in cinema and politics. Vijay cannot be compared to MGR. Crowd support alone does not define legacy.

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Why has the Dravidian movement not transferred leadership power to Dalits despite decades of social justice politics?

Leadership positions in parties depend on internal mechanisms. Even Left parties took nearly 100 years to bring new leadership. Change takes time. I would not accuse any party specifically. It will happen gradually.

There are reports of divisions within Congress over a possible alliance with Vijay. What is your view?

Some Congress leaders expressed interest in aligning with Vijay. There were reports that Rahul Gandhi supported it, but senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram intervened.

Even now, there are issues. Rahul Gandhi campaigned separately in Puducherry and is yet to align fully in Tamil Nadu. This creates doubts within the alliance. It is not good during such a critical election. But I do not want to criticise Congress.

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