Another blow for ‘Jana Nayagan’ as piracy hits Vijay’s farewell film

Actor-politician Vijay has faced another setback, this time on the professional front, as his delayed farewell film Jana Nayagan has been hit by piracy, with its high-definition (HD) version surfacing on illegal websites. The film, which was supposed to be released in January, remains awaiting its censor certificate and embroiled in a legal tussle.

On Thursday (April 9), several clips from the political thriller, including the introduction scene, title credits, and climax, were leaked on social media, leaving the makers fuming. They confirmed to have initiated legal action on the matter and issued a warning to people against downloading or sharing the film through sources that are not authorised.

Also read: Vijay alleges ‘joint conspiracy’ behind stalling of Jana Nayagan release

While KVN Productions, the film’s producers, moved swiftly to take down the circulating clips, the movie’s Wikipedia page reportedly carried an alleged link to the film as of Friday (April 10) morning. It remains unclear whether the link was malicious or contained a virus.

The alleged leak has sparked widespread outrage among Vijay’s fans, many of whom have urged the production house to file a formal complaint.

Film fraternity, fans express shock

Film producer G Dhananjheyan said the regional censor officer in Chennai is prepared to extend support and approach the information and broadcasting ministry to remove such links and take action against those sharing the content. He also urged the makers to initiate legal proceedings.

As clips continued to circulate online, several users began sharing reviews of the film, prompting strong reactions from fans and members of the film industry. For many, the leak feels like a “ruined farewell” to Vijay’s acting career as he transitions into full-time politics. One fan described it as “one of the worst ways to see his career end”. Several of the actor-politician's fans were already left aghast by the delay in the film's release, alleging that politics was at play to prevent it from seeing the light of day.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making its electoral debut in the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also expressed shock, highlighting the massive financial stakes involved, estimated between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore.

Censor board row

Originally scheduled for release on January 9, the film’s theatrical release has been delayed due to an ongoing legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revising committee over certain scenes. While the makers were awaiting certification to plan a post-election release, likely in early May 2026, the leak has significantly impacted the film’s commercial prospects.

Also read: Canada-based distributor claims Vijay’s Jana Nayagan won’t release before Apr 30

The censorship row began when the CBFC abruptly halted the certification process just days before the planned release, despite initially granting a U/A 16+ rating. The sudden reversal was reportedly triggered by a last-minute complaint from a board member regarding the portrayal of the Armed Forces, concerns over potential communal disharmony, and the inclusion of over 50 politically sensitive dialogues.

Although a single judge of the Madras High Court initially directed the immediate issuance of the certificate, a division bench later stayed the order. This led KVN Productions to withdraw its legal challenge in February 2026 and accept a fresh review by a nine-member revising committee.

The CBFC later referred the film to the Election Commission to ensure its political content does not influence voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

Uncertain future

Recently, during a political campaign, Vijay alleged that the delay was a deliberate attempt to curb his political momentum, stating, “They feared it might become a weapon in this election.”

Also read: Back to square one for Jana Nayagan; experts slam hasty court move as CBFC wins appeal

Described as Vijay’s farewell project before his full-time political entry, Jana Nayagan stars, besides the actor, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

There is still no clarity on the film’s release date. Media reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video may have withdrawn its OTT rights deal, originally valued at around Rs 120 crore, due to the prolonged delays.