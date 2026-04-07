Vijay disrupts, Annamalai waits, and Udhay inherits | TN's Young Turks

Srinivasan began with Vijay, whose entry into politics has generated intense interest across Tamil Nadu. Drawing parallels with past icons like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, he cautioned that sheer popularity does not automatically translate into electoral success. Vijay’s greatest strength lies in his visibility—he is already a household name who needs no introduction to voters.

He explored their prospects in a state where personality-driven politics continues to shape the electoral battleground ahead of the 2026 state elections on April 23.

In the latest episode of Talking Sense with Srini , The Federal 's flagship YouTube program, Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan turned the spotlight on three of Tamil Nadu’s rising political figures—actor-politician Vijay, BJP leader K Annamalai, and DMK dynast Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Yet, Srinivasan warned that mass appeal and crowd-pulling power cannot by themselves secure votes. He noted that Vijay has yet to clearly define his ideological stance, apart from positioning the DMK as his political rival and the BJP as his ideological opponent.

According to Srinivasan, his politics remains largely undefined, and he will need sustained grassroots engagement to expand beyond his fan base.

Annamalai's aggressive style Turning to Annamalai, Srinivasan traced a markedly different trajectory. The former IPS officer injected energy and aggression into the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, broadening its outreach and pushing the party to think bigger in terms of mobilisation and visibility. His ability to draw crowds and cultivate a strong personal brand has made him a prominent face of the party. Also read: TN polls: Not denied seat; didn't want to contest elections, says Annamalai Yet, Srinivasan observed that this assertive style has also created friction—both within the BJP and with allies like the AIADMK. He argued that Annamalai’s rise has been slowed by challenges of internal coordination and alliance management, even as the BJP continues to value him as a mass leader.

Dynastic politics

On Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Srinivasan argued that his rise must be understood through the prism of political lineage. As the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and grandson of former DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, he entered politics with both visibility and strong organisational support.

While dynastic politics often draws criticism, Srinivasan noted it has not proved a decisive handicap in India. Udhayanidhi’s swift ascent within the DMK has combined administrative responsibilities—particularly in sports development—with controversies that have elevated his profile beyond Tamil Nadu and into the national spotlight.

He also pointed out that Udhayanidhi’s elevation has been part of a broader pattern within the DMK, where several second-generation leaders have been elevated simultaneously.

Beyond charisma

This, Srinivasan said, has helped create a new internal balance within the party and limited resistance to his ascent. While there have been occasional controversies, he said Udhayanidhi has managed to establish himself within the party structure.

Srinivasan concluded that Tamil Nadu’s political future will depend on more than charisma. He said organisation, clarity of vision and consistent engagement with voters will determine whether these leaders can convert their current momentum into lasting political success.