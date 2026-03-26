Why BJP's lotus blooms in Puducherry, but struggles in Tamil Nadu

“The lotus will inevitably bloom in Tamil Nadu” has long been a popular political slogan of the BJP. While people often received it with amusement, leaders from the DMK frequently criticised it. In December 2024, DMK senior minister PK Sekar Babu, during an inspection of a Chennai Corporation park in Porur, sarcastically remarked that the lotus should not bloom even in the park under a DMK regime. His comment went viral.

However, in reality, the BJP has achieved rapid growth in neighbouring Puducherry, located right next to Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai. Having contested the 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grown strong enough by 2026 to assert dominance within the alliance. After winning six out of nine seats it contested in the 2021 elections, the BJP has decided to contest 10 seats in the 2026 polls. This time, the saffron party has kept its partner, AINRC, under its control.

Puducherry’s unique realities

Although elected representatives do form the government in Puducherry, administrative powers in the Union Territory largely rest with the Lieutenant Governor and officials appointed by the Centre. As a result, aligning with the party which is in power at the Centre is less a matter of choice than a political necessity for parties in Puducherry, which has 30 assembly segments. Puducherry’s electoral history reflects this reality.

Also read: From French legacy to saffron shift: Is Puducherry changing? | Talking Sense With Srini

Puducherry, being a Union Territory with a legislature, does not fall under the purview of Finance Commission recommendations applicable to states or Union Territories. Therefore, there are no fixed recommendations on the quantum of central assistance; it is determined entirely by the Union government. Political critics say the BJP has used this structural advantage both strategically and politically.

Voters, aware of administrative and financial constraints, tend to favour either national parties or regional parties aligned with them since 1963. Historically, the Congress has formed the government 10 times, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) twice each.

Is BJP a choice, or the lack of it?

In the 2016 elections, voters in Puducherry stood by the Congress despite having BJP at the centre. But the term turned out to be the toughest terrain not just for the Congress but also for the residents of Puducherry.

Historically, the Congress has formed the government 10 times, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 2 times, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) twice.

Senior Congress leader and then chief minister, V Narayanasamy, frequently clashed with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, a former IPS officer appointed by the BJP-led Union government. Narayanasamy repeatedly alleged in public that the Lieutenant Governor was obstructing the functioning of the elected government. He even staged protests wearing black shirts outside the Raj Nivas.

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As the elections approach, many politicians in Puducherry criticise the Union government for retaining overriding administrative control. However, such criticisms often fade after the results are declared. Interestingly, a newly formed party named Neyam Makkal Kazhagam has mentioned that its motto is to fight for statehood.

Puducherry’s story has not changed

Speaking to The Federal, AINRC senior leader and Public Works Minister Lakshminarayanan said, “In the last 30 years, the Congress ruled Puducherry for a long time, yet they were unable to secure adequate support. Now it is a different party. Even though we are in alliance, it is still another party. Whoever is in power at the Centre has been reluctant to delegate democratic powers to the elected government.”

As the elections approach, many politicians in Puducherry criticise the Union government for retaining overriding administrative control. However, such criticisms often fade after the results are declared.

Early this year, AINRC leader and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy publicly stated that he lacked adequate powers and decision-making authority, adding that the Union government had not taken steps to devolve more powers to the elected government. His remarks triggered speculation that the AINRC might exit the NDA. However, BJP leaders did not respond directly to his statements and instead moved ahead with seat-sharing negotiations with him.

Also read: Puducherry elections: AINRC must stay with BJP for funds, says minister

Since the BJP has achieved growth in Puducherry unlike in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party can claim that it has strengthened its base close to the state. At the grassroots level, the BJP has built a strong organisational structure with full-time cadre working across multiple layers to mobilise support and crowds during campaigns. From 1985 to 2016, the BJP failed to win a single seat in Puducherry. It was only in 2021 that the party contested nine constituencies and won six. Its vote share has risen significantly from just 0.1 per cent in 1985 to reportedly 13.66 per cent.

BJP playing its usual game

Activists allege that the BJP periodically attempts to assert its ideological influence. Social activist S Muruganandam told The Federal that the BJP is trying hard to introduce divisive politics in Puducherry.

“They promised to make it the ‘best Puducherry,’ but it continues to struggle. Basic infrastructure issues persist till date. Open drainage systems are still in use, and recently, contaminated drinking water led to 12 deaths. Instead of addressing these, they are encouraging religious and caste-based divisions for political gain. But they cannot succeed in this way,” Muruganandham told The Federal.

He added that BJP might take efforts to appropriate AINRC in few years and increase its dominance. “It is evident that the BJP tries to appropriate regional parties and establish its dominance. We are witnessing the same in Puducherry now. BJP has recorded a massive growth in the past 10 years,” he told The Federal.

What voters think

In the run-up to the 2026 elections, the BJP not only negotiated its seat share but also pushed strongly to include a new party, LJK, in the alliance. Senior AINRC leaders confirmed that the BJP played a key role in bringing LJK into the coalition. However, senior BJP leader A Namassivayam dismissed all criticisms.

Also read: BJP releases list of nine candidates for Puducherry Assembly polls

Speaking to The Federal, Namasivayam said, “There was a time when Congress leaders mocked that the lotus would never bloom in Puducherry. Today, no winning alliance can be formed without the BJP. The party has seen tremendous growth, and we enjoy strong public support. Because we are part of the ruling alliance, central fund allocation to Puducherry has increased.”

When The Federal spoke to voters in constituencies like Kamaraj Nagar, Mannadipet, and Nellithope, where the BJP won in 2021, it was revealed that some voters supported the party because of the perception that Puducherry’s administration would function more effectively under the direct influence of the Union government.

There was a time when Congress leaders mocked that the lotus would never bloom in Puducherry. Today, no winning alliance can be formed without the BJP

Puducherry having been under French rule for nearly 160 years, the region has a long tradition of coexistence of diverse communities and religions. As a result, cultural aspects such as caste and religious identity, food habits, liquor shops, and restobars have so far remained largely unaffected by the BJP’s Hindutva politics. But while people take pride in their identities, they do not necessarily translate those identities into political choices. Supporters of the BJP argue that Puducherry’s diverse social structure offers the party an opportunity to expand its political footprint in a unique way.