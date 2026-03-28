Tamil Nadu elections: Dalit doctor, filmmaker debut as parties spring surprises

In a day of unexpected political announcements ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, two high-profile candidate declarations have stirred the state’s political scene.

DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has named Dr V Kokilamani, a 28-year-old government doctor from a humble Arunthathiyar family, as the party’s candidate for the Avinashi (SC) Assembly constituency.



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In another surprise, popular film director Sundar C, husband of actress Khushbu, has been named the New Justice Party (Pudhiya Neethi Katchi) candidate for Madurai Central under the NDA alliance. He will contest on the AIADMK symbol against the sitting DMK minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan.

Dalit doctor enters politics

Dr Kokilamani’s selection stands out as one of the more striking moves by the DMK. Born on March 20, 1998, in Thirumalaikoundanpalayam village (Kuttagam, Avinashi taluk, Tiruppur district), she belongs to the Arunthathiyar community and comes from a very humble background. Her father, Venkittan, is an agricultural labourer who has served as the DMK branch secretary of Thirumalaikoundanpalayam for the past 15 years and also holds the post of deputy organiser of the Seyur union Adi Dravidar welfare wing. Her mother, Venkittammal, is also an agricultural labourer. Kokilamani is the third of four daughters; her two elder sisters are married, while her younger sister works as a child welfare centre assistant.

She is unmarried. She studied entirely in government and aided institutions, completing her 10th standard at the local government high school in Thirumalaikoundanpalayam. She did her higher secondary at a private school in Nambiyur, Erode district, before pursuing MBBS at Coimbatore Government Medical College, which she completed in 2021. After three years in a private hospital, she joined government service on August 23, 2025, and currently serves as a medical officer at the Avinashi Primary Health Centre. Since 2022, she has been the deputy organiser of the DMK’s Seyur union medical wing.

Her candidature also connects to a troubling chapter in her village’s past. In 2018, the same Thirumalaikoundanpalayam government high school saw a case of untouchability. A Dalit noon-meal cook named Paappal faced fierce protests from parents of other communities who refused to let their children eat food she had prepared. The situation led to her being transferred multiple times before it was finally addressed. The case saw convictions in 2025. By fielding a young woman doctor from the same Arunthathiyar community and the same village, the DMK leadership has sent a strong message of social justice and empowerment.

Sundar C makes poll debut

The second major development of the day is the entry of filmmaker Sundar C into electoral politics. Known for his popular comedies and as the husband of actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, he is a prominent Tamil film director, producer and actor from Erode district. With more than 37 films to his credit, he is best known for light, entertaining comedies that have drawn audiences for over three decades.

Some of his most memorable directorial ventures include Ullathai Allitha, Arunachalam, Murai Maman, Anbe Sivam, Winner, and Kalakalappu. While directing Murai Maman, he fell in love with actress Khushbu Sundar, who played the lead role, and the two later married. They have two daughters.



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Khushbu is currently a BJP member, whereas Sundar C has never been formally affiliated with any political party until now. However, he maintains a close professional association with AC Shanmugam, founder of the New Justice Party (Pudhiya Neethi Katchi), with whom he has jointly produced several films.

During the previous Lok Sabha elections, both Sundar C and Khushbu actively campaigned for Shanmugam. In recent years, he has also helmed the hugely successful supernatural comedy-horror franchise Aranmanai, Aranmanai 2, Aranmanai 3, and Aranmanai 4.

Star power vs DMK stronghold

In his political debut, Sundar C has been fielded as the New Justice Party candidate for the Madurai Central Assembly constituency under the NDA alliance, contesting on the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol.

Many observers believe Shanmugam has chosen Sundar C to leverage his widespread popularity and star appeal. Madurai Central is traditionally regarded as a DMK stronghold, with the party winning the seat six times in the past. The current MLA is DMK minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan. The big question now is whether Sundar C’s celebrity appeal can challenge the DMK’s long-standing dominance in this urban constituency.