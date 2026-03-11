SIR controversy dominates Bengal's election mood

At a sit-in demonstration in central Kolkata on Tuesday (March 10), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent hours painting a canvas titled 'SIR' and also mentioned the term 'VANISH', using green, black, and white colours, symbolising the voter verification controversy that has dominated the state's politics of late. Her symbolic protest through art was not missed by many.

On the same day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar held a press conference attempting to assure the public that the upcoming Assembly elections would be free and fair.

The open confrontation between Mamata's Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission (EC) over the recently concluded SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise has remained the highlight of pre-poll Bengal this year, overshadowing more basic issues such as 'roti' (food), 'kapda' (clothing) and 'makaan' (shelter).

Mamata politicises SIR

The electoral process, which kicked off in November last year and culminated in the unveiling of the final voter list last month, saw thousands queuing up for days to confirm their voter eligibility, with some reportedly losing their lives due to the stress of uncertainty.

The firebrand chief minister, who is looking for her fourth straight term this year, has leveraged the SIR process as a political tool, framing it as a potential threat to the Bengali identity and voters’ rights. In her view, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to use the commission to dislodge her from power in 2026.

BJP's take

The BJP claims that SIR is necessary to remove fraudulent entries, including alleged infiltrators from Bangladesh, Rohingyas, or others. Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP MP and former Union minister, said, "Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, only infiltrators are welcomed." There was no dearth of voices in the saffron camp to attack the TMC on similar lines.

Even the Supreme Court turned into a stage for the tussle between the state government and the EC over the matter, as Mamata personally appeared there to challenge the exercise. As the TMC supremo advocated for genuine voters while moving the apex court against the SIR, her actions earned her the title “the people's petitioner” and strengthened her political optics in Bengal. Analysts observed that her intervention could influence the electoral outcomes.

Voter challenges

Two elements of the SIR have sparked controversy: logical discrepancies and mapping against previous voter lists. In Bengal, voters could only map themselves to parents or grandparents, complicating the verification process. Minor differences in spelling or age gaps triggered inclusion on the logical discrepancy list, creating delays and confusion.

With over 7.08 crore voters in the state, approximately 60 lakh are under scrutiny by around 700 judicial officers from Odisha and Jharkhand, besides Bengal itself. Questions remain whether elections can be conducted smoothly before the May 7 deadline for forming a new government.

CEC's visit

During his two-day visit to Kolkata, Gyanesh visited landmarks, including Kalighat Temple, Dakshineswar Kali Temple, and Belur Math. but did not address two pressing questions: whether elections can conclude on time and the exact number of alleged infiltrators unearthed under the SIR scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the TMC is reportedly planning a move with other opposition parties to call for the impeachment of the CEC. Political tensions around SIR are expected to escalate in the coming days.

The final word on SIR remains to be seen, as both political and administrative developments continue to unfold in the poll-bound state.

