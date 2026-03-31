Rahul Gandhi bats for a woman CM in Kerala, but numbers tell another story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (March 31) drew loud cheers from the crowd when he said he was looking forward to Kerala having a woman chief minister. Addressing a rally in Puthuppally, he said the Congress wants women to be active participants in Kerala’s development. "In fact, we are looking forward to the day when we have a woman chief minister of Kerala," he said, drawing a loud response from the crowd. Also read: Elections 2026: Despite its progressive image, Kerala lags in women’s representation Noting that the men were not clapping enough for the statement, he added, "We want women of Kerala to fulfil their dreams. Whatever they want to do, we want them to succeed," he said. Women leaders His remark gains significance as Kerala is yet to have a woman chief minister, despite prominent leaders, including K R Gouri Amma, playing significant roles in the state’s politics. Interestingly, in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress has fielded only nine women candidates out of 95, while UDF allies, the Indian Union Muslim League, have fielded two women candidates, and KK Rama of the Revolutionary Marxist Party is also contesting the April 9 poll. In Congress, there are no senior legislators as well. Rahul's comment is significant because there has been an internal clash of sorts among senior leaders, such as Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan, over the CM's post. Was that a warning to the warring leaders? Or just his wish? Only time will tell. Also read: TN elections: NTK’s 50 pc women quota shakes up electoral landscape Here is the list of women candidates in the fray. Usha Vijayan (Mananthavadi) – A grassroots politician, she is currently serving as Mananthavady block panchayat president. She is set to contest against O R Kelu of CPI-M/LDF and P Shyam Raj (BJP). She has won several local body polls, building her profile through community engagement. Vidya Balakrishnan (Elathur) – An advocate by profession, Vidya Balakrishnan is the general secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. She has previously served as national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, and in 2010, she was a councillor in Kozhikode. Known largely for her organisational roles, 2026 Assembly Elections mark her electoral debut at the state level.

K A Thulasi (Kongad) – A retired academic, Thulasi is one of the experienced candidates of the UDF with nearly two decades of political career. She has contested Assembly and Lok Sabha polls before. She has served as an AICC member and was associated with the Mahila Congress.

Uma Thomas (Thrikkakara) – Wife of late Congress leader P T Thomas, she rose to prominence after winning the 2022 Thrikkakara by-election, marking her electoral debut and a significant victory for the Congress. Before entering electoral politics, she was known for her social work and support for her husband’s political career.

Shanimol Usman (Aroor) – A prominent woman face of the party, Shanimol has served as the president of Kerala Mahila Congress. She has been in active politics for decades and gained popularity after her high-profile victory in the 2019 Aroor Assembly by-election.

Muthara Raj (Mavelikara) – Currently serving as the National coordinator for the AIC-SC department, Muthara Raj is a lawyer by profession. Also an athlete, she is the fresh face of the Congress party in this Assembly election.

Aisha Potty (Kottarakara) – After ending her three-decade association with the CPI(M), Aisha Potty joined the Congress in January 2026. The three-time MLA was known as ‘Giant Killer’ in 2006 after she defeated R Balakrishna Pillai, ending his multi-decade winning streak. She has also served as president of Kollam District Panchayat.

Bindu Krishna (Kollam) – Known for her organisational experience in the party, advocate Bindu Krishna has served as president of the Kerala Mahila Congress and is the general secretary of the KPCC. She was the first woman to serve as the president of the district congress committee in Kollam and is recognised for women’s mobilisation.

Ramya Haridas (Chirayankeezhu) – Discovered through Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Talent Search’ programme, Ramya Haridas emerged as the only woman MP from Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.