Rahul Gandhi bats for a woman CM in Kerala, but numbers tell another story
With only nine women among 95 candidates, Congress’s call contrasts with a male-dominated race across Kerala’s 140 Assembly seats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (March 31) drew loud cheers from the crowd when he said he was looking forward to Kerala having a woman chief minister. Addressing a rally in Puthuppally, he said the Congress wants women to be active participants in Kerala’s development. "In fact, we are looking forward to the day when we have a woman chief minister of Kerala," he said, drawing a loud response from the crowd.
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Noting that the men were not clapping enough for the statement, he added, "We want women of Kerala to fulfil their dreams. Whatever they want to do, we want them to succeed," he said.
Women leaders
His remark gains significance as Kerala is yet to have a woman chief minister, despite prominent leaders, including K R Gouri Amma, playing significant roles in the state’s politics.
Interestingly, in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress has fielded only nine women candidates out of 95, while UDF allies, the Indian Union Muslim League, have fielded two women candidates, and KK Rama of the Revolutionary Marxist Party is also contesting the April 9 poll. In Congress, there are no senior legislators as well. Rahul's comment is significant because there has been an internal clash of sorts among senior leaders, such as Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan, over the CM's post. Was that a warning to the warring leaders? Or just his wish? Only time will tell.
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Here is the list of women candidates in the fray.
Usha Vijayan (Mananthavadi) – A grassroots politician, she is currently serving as Mananthavady block panchayat president. She is set to contest against O R Kelu of CPI-M/LDF and P Shyam Raj (BJP). She has won several local body polls, building her profile through community engagement.