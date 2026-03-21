Elections 2026: Despite its progressive image, Kerala lags in women’s representation

Kerala’s political history has never been short of strong women leaders. K R Gowri Amma was part of the first Communist ministry in Kerala in 1957, held cabinet positions again in 1967, and by 1987 was widely seen as chief ministerial material. Yet, that moment never came. In her autobiography, she would later reflect on the entrenched patriarchy and caste hierarchies that operated even within a party that claimed ideological commitment to equality.

Decades later, the story appears to echo in different forms. K K Shailaja emerged as the standout face of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2016, celebrated nationally for her handling of crises. Yet in 2021, she was left out of the cabinet under a party policy that denied second terms to ministers, a rule that notably exempted the chief minister. This time, she has been tasked with a tough electoral battle in Peravoor against Congress state chief Sunny Joseph.

Gender parity in politics

These anecdotes are not just about individual careers, but they reveal a deeper structural pattern. Even as Kerala produces high-profile women leaders, their presence remains episodic rather than systemic. The current Assembly election underlines this contradiction.

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The Left Democratic Front has fielded around 18 women candidates in a list of 140 (CPI(M) 12, CPI 5, KCM 1), an improvement but still far from parity. The UDF has named 12 women (INC 9, IUML 2, RMPI 1) among its candidates so far. While the NDA’s numbers are marginally higher at 18, with a few seats yet to be announced, they remain largely insignificant, as most of their candidates are not expected to be in winning positions. Across fronts, representation continues to hover at the margins.

Historically too, the numbers tell a consistent story of underrepresentation. Since 1957, women’s presence in the Kerala Assembly has rarely crossed 10 per cent. In the current Assembly, it stands at roughly 8 per cent. This is in sharp contrast to Kerala’s social indicators, where women outperform national averages in literacy, health, and life expectancy. The disconnect between social progress and political representation is stark.

‘Winnability’ approach

Women’s organisations and civil society groups have increasingly begun to challenge this status quo. Their argument is straightforward: representation cannot be deferred indefinitely in the name of political expediency.

The Equal Representation Movement, which campaigns for 33 per cent reservation for women, has urged voters to choose NOTA in seats where the LDF and UDF have not fielded women candidates, while making clear it does not support the NDA.