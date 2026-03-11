Modi hails 'Keralam' name change as joyful moment for Malayalis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 11) said the renaming of the state of Kerala as Keralam by the Centre was a moment of joy for the Malayali community. He said this while addressing the golden jubilee celebration event of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, a body which works for the welfare of the southern state’s fishing community.

Also read: Kerala to Keralam: Cabinet nod gives state’s linguistic heritage a major boost

Modi's cabinet approved in February a proposal to change Kerala's name, bringing the official English name into line with how it is pronounced in Malayalam, the state's primary language.

Modi in poll-bound Kerala

Modi, who was in Kochi on Wednesday for a series of programmes, including the inauguration of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the upcoming state elections, praised the fishing community for its role during the 2018 floods in the state.

He also said the Dheevara Sabha has been working for fishermen's rights for 50 years.

According to him, the Centre too has been working for the welfare of the fishing community and has carried out various initiatives to empower them.

Also read: Modi in Kerala: State govt, CM Pinarayi to boycott PM's Kochi event

He said that the Union government has taken various measures, including installing over 4,500 satellite-based transponders in fishing boats, to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea.

The prime minister arrived at the Cochin International Airport serving Kochi around 11.30 am and travelled by helicopter to the city’s naval base.

Also read: BJP-CPM ‘understanding’ helped Kerala become Keralam; Bengal pleas ignored: Mamata

From there, he travelled by road to the Marine Drive for his first event of the day — the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha’s event.

He was set to visit Tiruchirapalli in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu for an NDA rally and inauguration of development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore.

(With agency inputs)