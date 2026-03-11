Modi in Kerala: State govt, CM Pinarayi to boycott PM's Kochi event

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will skip a function in Kochi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate national highway projects in the state. The Kerala government too decided not to participate after Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas was not invited to the event.

Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh will also not participate in the programme, according to state government sources.

Also read: Modi to kick off NDA's Kerala poll campaign in Kochi on March 11

The programme, scheduled as part of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, will mark the inauguration and foundation laying of several national highway projects, as part of the ongoing expansion of Kerala’s highway network.

PWD minister excluded from list

The state government decided that its ministers would not attend the function after it was learnt that Riyas, who handles the Public Works Department, was not included in the list of invitees. The department oversees road infrastructure in the state and has been coordinating with central agencies on multiple national highway works.

According to state government sources, the omission of the minister responsible for road infrastructure from the invitation list was treated as a breach of protocol. Following this, the government decided that its representatives would stay away from the event.

Also read: PM Modi slams ‘misgovernance’ of LDF, UDF, and DMK ahead of Kerala–TN visit

The decision means that members of the Kerala cabinet will not be present at the function attended by the Prime Minister.

Highway projects in Kerala

The highway projects set to be inaugurated and launched are part of the large-scale expansion of the national highway network currently underway in Kerala. Several stretches in the state have been widened and upgraded in recent years, including six-lane of key corridors, construction of bypasses and improvement of major road links.

The projects involve coordination between the Union government and the Kerala government. Large-scale land acquisition required for the works has been carried out by the state government, while construction is being undertaken by central agencies.

The Public Works Department has been involved in facilitating the process, including administrative coordination and addressing local issues related to the projects.

Security row

The decision to stay away from the event also follows a recent incident involving Rajesh during the flag-off of the Amrit Bharat Express.

Recalling the incident, Rajesh said he faced difficulties while attempting to attend the programme.

Also read: Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to increase Gulf flights, cap airfares amid West Asia crisis

“I was repeatedly asked by the security personnel to produce the Aadhaar card, despite they clearly knowing that I was the minister. I decided to go back and then only they allowed me in. This is becoming a pattern and we are not participating,” Rajesh said.

Despite the Kerala government deciding to stay away, the scheduled programme will go ahead with the Prime Minister inaugurating the projects. The event will take place without participation from the state government.