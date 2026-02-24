BJP-CPM ‘understanding’ helped Kerala become Keralam; Bengal pleas ignored: Mamata

An “understanding” between the right-wing BJP and the left-wing CPI(M) helped Kerala get a new name, while the Centre repeatedly ignored her government’s proposals to name the state “Bangla”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged.

Her remarks came after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the proposal to alter the name of Kerala to Keralam.

‘Anti-Bengali’ Centre

Congratulating the people of Kerala on the development, Mamata said in a statement that the names of several states have been changed once such proposals were endorsed by the respective state governments.

“However, the same has not been the case with West Bengal,” she said, alleging that the Centre is not approving the proposal since “they are anti-Bengali”.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that an understanding between the CPI(M), the ruling party of the southern state, and the BJP at the Centre helped Kerala get the new name.

“Kerala has been renamed since there is an alliance growing between the BJP and the CPI(M). The alliance is no longer unwritten after today. Why will Bengal always face deprivation? One day, you (BJP) will not be in power. We will get the name changed,” she said in the statement.

Name change attempts

Mamata said her government had passed resolutions in the state assembly twice seeking to rename West Bengal.

The assembly in August 2016 passed a resolution to change the name to Bengal in English, Bangla in Bengali, and Bangal in Hindi.

The Centre, however, turned down the proposal in 2017, objecting to having separate names in three languages.

The assembly in July 2018 passed another resolution to change the name of the state to Banga in all three languages.

Aim to climb up alphabetical order

The move to rechristen the state is aimed at climbing up the alphabetical sequence of state names in which West Bengal appears last in the list now, according to officials.

Mamata claimed that though she had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on multiple occasions, no action was taken.

“I think they are not approving it because they are anti-Bengali. They disrespect the icons and visionaries of Bengal. They only use the word ‘Bangla’ during polls to get electoral benefit. That is why they have not given the approval to rename the state,” she alleged.

The chief minister also argued that the current name causes practical inconveniences.

“When our students go for exams or interviews, they are called at the end since the name of the state begins with ‘W’, which comes at the end alphabetically. I too face the same problem in inter-state meetings. I get the chance to speak at the end as I am the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” she said.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress said, “We rejoice when any state asserts its identity, but Bengal will not accept this vindictive discrimination. Bengal’s legitimate demand cannot be denied purely because we refuse to bow before @BJP4India's high command.”

(With agency inputs)