Kerala to Keralam: Cabinet nod gives state’s linguistic heritage a major boost

The decision of the Union Cabinet to approve the proposal to rename Kerala as Keralam marks the latest chapter in a debate that has travelled from the floor of the Kerala Legislative Assembly to New Delhi. What began as a unanimous resolution in Thiruvananthapuram has now moved into the constitutional domain, carrying with it questions of language, identity and political positioning.



The Assembly had first passed a resolution in 2023 urging the Union Government to amend the Constitution and replace the name “Kerala” with “Keralam” in the First Schedule. The resolution stated that “the name of our State in Malayalam is Keralam and it is appropriate that this be reflected in the Constitution of India.” It called upon the Centre to take necessary steps to effect the change in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.

Background to Kerala resolution

When the matter was taken up again after procedural clarifications, the House reiterated its position. Members across party lines supported the demand. The text emphasised that the request was rooted in linguistic usage and historical continuity, not in any attempt to alter territorial or administrative status. The Assembly formally conveyed the resolution to the Union government in June 2024 seeking a constitutional amendment under Article 3.

The historical background of the name is well documented. The term “Kerala” is obviously the anglicised version of “Keralam” in Malayalam. Literary and inscriptional references trace variants of the word to ancient Tamil and Malayalam sources. The Chera dynasty, which ruled parts of present day Kerala in the early centuries of the Common Era, is often associated with the early evolution of the name. Over time, European traders and colonial administrators used anglicised forms in official records. When the state was formed on November 1, 1956 under the States Reorganisation Act, the English form “Kerala” was adopted in the Constitution.

The modern state itself was the outcome of a linguistic reorganisation that merged the erstwhile princely states of Travancore (Thiruvithamkoor) and Cochin (Kochi) with the Malabar district of the Madras Presidency. The unification was driven by the principle that Malayalam speaking regions should form a single administrative unit. Since then, Kerala has developed a distinct political profile within the Indian Union, marked by alternating governments led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

It is within this historical and constitutional context that the current debate unfolded.

Renaming gains political traction

Last month, the state president of the BJP submitted a representation to the Union government supporting the renaming of the state as Keralam. In his letter, he reportedly stated that the change would “honour the linguistic heritage of the people” and align official usage with the Malayalam name. The communication welcomed the move as a matter of cultural pride.

However, the representation did not explicitly refer to the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. That omission drew attention in political circles because the Assembly had already made a formal constitutional request.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded by welcoming the BJP leader’s representation. At the same time, he underlined that the demand was not new. “The state has been raising this issue for a long time,” he said, pointing out that the Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution seeking the change. He noted that the government had officially communicated the House’s decision to the Centre and had pursued it through established constitutional procedures.



By acknowledging the BJP’s support while reiterating the state’s prior action, the chief minister positioned the move as an institutional demand rather than a partisan initiative. The ruling front argued that the renaming reflected a correction of historical usage and did not require political contestation.

What next for Keralam?

The Union Cabinet’s approval now clears the way for the next step in the process. A constitutional amendment bill will have to be introduced and passed by Parliament to formally alter the name in the First Schedule. Similar changes have occurred in the past when states such as Orissa were renamed Odisha, and Pondicherry became Puducherry. In each case, Parliament acted upon resolutions passed by the respective state legislatures.

The timing of the Cabinet decision has also attracted attention because it comes amid renewed political tensions surrounding Kerala in the national discourse. Discussions within sections of the right wing ecosystem about a sequel to the controversial film The Kerala Story have revived debates over the state's portrayal in popular media. The 2023 film had sparked protests and sharp exchanges between the state government and its critics, with the government arguing that the narrative presented a distorted view of Kerala’s social fabric.

Against that backdrop, the approval of the name change carries both symbolic and political weight. Supporters of the move argue that recognising Keralam in the Constitution affirms linguistic identity and respects the state’s cultural self-description. They contend that the correction aligns official nomenclature with everyday usage in Malayalam.

Political parties vie for credit

Opposition parties in the state have also supported the renaming itself, resulting in the unanimity of the Assembly resolution. However, political debate continues over credit and narrative ownership. The BJP has projected its representation as evidence of its commitment to cultural issues, while the ruling Left Democratic Front has maintained that the initiative originated in the Assembly and reflects a long standing demand of the state.

Legal experts point out that the change, once enacted, will not alter administrative boundaries or governance structures. It will require updates in central laws, official records and notifications where the state’s name appears. Government departments will need to ensure consistency across languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.

For many residents, the change is less about legal procedure and more about symbolic affirmation. The word Keralam appears in Malayalam literature, official state emblems and cultural references. Its inclusion in the Constitution would formalise what has long been the spoken and written norm within the state.

Back to linguistic roots

As the proposal moves to Parliament, it is likely to prompt discussion about similar demands from other states with anglicised names. The broader question concerns how India balances historical usage in English with linguistic authenticity in regional languages.



What remains clear is that the renaming proposal originated in a unanimous resolution of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The BJP’s subsequent representation added another layer to the political narrative. The chief minister’s response sought to consolidate the demand within the framework of federal procedure. The Union Cabinet’s approval has now advanced the process to its next constitutional stage.

If Parliament endorses the amendment, the state known in English as Kerala since 1956 will officially become Keralam. The change will mark a return to a name rooted in the language and history of the region, while underscoring the continuing interplay between state initiatives and central authority in India’s federal system.