PM Modi 'guarantees' nobody can save TMC, launches Rs 18,680 crore projects in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 14) said that the days of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal are numbered and gave a “guarantee” that no one would be able to save the party now.

Addressing a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground after inaugurating projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal, the Prime Minister also accused the ruling TMC of “crossing all limits” by insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

Row over President Murmu’s visit

PM Modi’s remarks come in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding Murmu’s visit to north Bengal last week. The President had expressed displeasure over the last-minute change of venue of her programme near Siliguri and questioned why neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state minister was present at the airport to receive her.

“Everyone has seen how Trinamool openly stands with criminals. Women are told to return home before evening. When BJP comes to power, this situation will change. That is Modi’s guarantee. No one will be able to save Trinamool now,” said PM Modi.

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“The TMC has not just insulted the President, but it has insulted the country’s tribals, the people of this country and the Constitution. The TMC has crossed all limits by insulting President Droupadi Murmu,” he added.

PM Modi further stated that a few days earlier, President Murmu had visited Bengal to attend the sacred Santhal tribal festival, but alleged that the state government, driven by arrogance, not only boycotted the programme but also allowed it to descend into complete chaos.

”Because a daughter of the Adivasi community holds such a high position, the TMC folks could not accept her honour,” he added.

Allegations of ‘jungle raj’

He said that the days of “jungle raj” in West Bengal were nearing an end, asserting that the demand for political change was growing across the state.

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The Prime Minister alleged that the ruling TMC had tried to obstruct people from attending the gathering by stopping vehicles and restricting access routes, but claimed the turnout showed that the public could not be intimidated.

Projects worth Rs 18,680 crore unveiled

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in the state. He said that a new chapter in the development of the state and eastern India was being written from Kolkata.

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Addressing a programme where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple road, rail and port projects, PM Modi said the initiatives would strengthen logistics and create new opportunities across the region.

"A new chapter is being written for West Bengal and eastern India's development from Kolkata.... Lives of lakhs of people will be eased; they will get new opportunities," PM Modi said.

‘Boost to connectivity in Bengal’

He said projects linked to roads, railways and ports would accelerate economic activity and improve connectivity across the state. Elaborating further, he stated that farmers, traders, entrepreneurs and students would benefit from improved infrastructure, while tourism and local enterprise would also receive a boost.

"These new projects related to roads, rail and ports are opening new vistas for Bengal's modern future," he added.

Kharagpur–Moregram corridor

Among the major road initiatives, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for five sections of the 231-km four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor. The expressway is expected to reduce the travel distance by around 120 km and cut journey time by nearly seven to eight hours.

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Passing through Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, the corridor will link key national highways including NH-16, NH-19, NH-14 and NH-12.

He also laid the foundation for the 5.6-km four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass and additional major bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14, while inaugurating sections of NH-19 and NH-114.

Rail, port and waterways push

In the rail sector, PM Modi flagged off the Purulia-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and inaugurated six redeveloped railway stations-Kamakhyaguri, Anara, Tamluk, Haldia, Barabhum and Siuri-under the Amrit Station scheme. He also dedicated the 16-km Belda–Dantan third rail line and the automatic block signalling system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli.

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"But new avenues are opening up today for waterways, trade and enterprise," Modi said while inaugurating the mechanisation of Berth 2 at Haldia Dock Complex and the rejuvenation of Khidderpore Docks. Foundation stones were also laid for mechanisation of Berth 5 at Haldia, renovation of the Bascule Bridge in Kolkata, and a river cruise terminal near the Indenture Memorial.

(With agency inputs)