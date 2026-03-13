'Congress backed infiltrators, signed accords for selfish gains', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 13) blamed the Congress for past unrest and violence in the Northeast, accusing the grand old party of not only backing infiltrators but also signing various accords for “selfish political interests” during its tenure.

PM Modi, while virtually addressing a public meeting in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, further alleged that the Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators.

“Punish the Congress in the upcoming elections and send a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in this country,” he asked the people. The elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held in April.

‘Indigenous land handed to infiltrators’

Accusing the Congress of denying land rights to the state’s indigenous population, the Prime Minister said that the party, during its tenure, handed over Adivasi land to infiltrators, and in districts like Dhubri and Goalpara, the situation was grim, affecting Kokrajhar’s demography.

Also Read: Modi slams Congress over Iran crisis; says govt eyeing every Indian's safety in W Asia

PM Modi alleged that Kokrajhar has witnessed the betrayal of the Congress for decades, as the opposition party had made false promises.

‘Peace accords signed for selfish interests’

“The Congress signed peace accords just for show and for selfish interests, but the BJP worked for permanent peace and ensured the development of Bodoland,” Modi said.

He said that the hills of Bodoland echoed for decades with the sounds of guns and bomb blasts, but “now those days are over, and it is moving ahead on the path of peace and development”.

Also Read: Modi hails 'Keralam' name change as joyful moment for Malayalis

“The people have suffered and lost a lot over the years… we have seen those difficult days, but now the beats of the ‘kham’ (drum) and ‘siphoong’ (flutes) are heard,” he said.

Only when the people removed the Congress from both the state and the Centre “we were able to begin the region’s development honestly and sincerely”, PM Modi said.

‘Shop of false promises’ jibe at Congress

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ (shop of love) slogan, the Prime Minister claimed: “The Congress is a ‘jhute vaido ke dukkan’ (a shop of false promises), and with one lie it gives four more ‘super lies’ as a gift, as they do not have the intention of fulfilling any promise.”

In contrast, the model of the ‘double engine’ government is before the people and an honest effort is made to fulfil all the promises made, he said.

‘BJP ensured peace, land rights in region’

PM Modi asserted that the BJP ensured long-lasting peace in the region.

“I am happy that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading a big drive to clear land from encroachment, and the BJP government has handed rights to the indigenous people. I am also grateful to people from the tribal communities for extending their cooperation in this regard,” the PM said.

Also Read: Congress calls US remark on Russian oil a ‘capitulation certificate’ to Modi

The BJP’s double-engine government is committed to preserving cultural traditions and ensuring speedy development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), he said.

Focus on culture and development

He said he was indebted to the people of BTR for their love and added, “I have always tried to repay it with my service and speedy development of the region.” Modi also mentioned that he had witnessed the grand spectacle of ‘Bagurumba dwhou’, a Bodo cultural event, in Guwahati in January.

“I feel proud that the Bodo society has kept its language, culture and traditions with such care — whether it is the spiritual traditions of Bathou or the Bwisagu festival, which strengthens Indian civilisation,” he said.

Infrastructure push in Bodoland

The NDA government is also working to preserve Assam’s heritage and ensure speedy development, Modi said.

“In today’s programme itself, projects worth more than Rs 4,750 crore have been launched with over Rs 1,100 crore to be spent on the development of road infrastructure in Bodoland, which will further strengthen road connectivity in the state,” he said.

Also Read: PM Modi slams ‘misgovernance’ of LDF, UDF, and DMK ahead of Kerala–TN visit

Trains have also been flagged off, which will not only be convenient for the people but also promote trade and tourism, the PM said, adding that a railway workshop will be set up here and help the region become a major logistics hub.

Work on railway connectivity with Bhutan is also progressing along with the modernisation of several stations, he said.

Launches projects worth Rs 19,680 crore

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation for projects worth around Rs 19,680 crore in Assam, focusing on infrastructure, energy and connectivity. Addressing a programme in Guwahati during his two-day visit to the poll-bound state, Modi also launched the first phase of land patta distribution to tea garden workers across 106 estates in 20 districts.

He released the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, under which over 9.3 crore farmers received Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for several rail, energy and waterways projects aimed at strengthening the North East’s infrastructure.

(With agency inputs)