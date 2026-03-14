Centre working to limit impact of global conflicts; Cong creating panic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 14) said the Centre was taking steps to reduce the impact of global conflicts on citizens, while accusing the opposition Congress of acting “irresponsibly” and attempting to create panic in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam’s Silchar, he also alleged that the Congress had neglected the Northeast and allowed the drawing of borders during Independence in a manner that cut off the Barak Valley’s access to the sea.

“As the world is facing wars, our effort is to minimise their impact on the people of the country. The Congress should have performed the role of a responsible political party, but it failed to do so. It is trying to create panic among the people,” he alleged.



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“They do not have any vision either for Assam or the nation but only know how to abuse Modi, spread rumours and lies to mislead people,” he claimed.

Slams Congress governance

Modi said Barak Valley was once a major hub of trade and commerce. “Just as Congress left the North-East on its own, in a similar way, it played a major role in weakening Barak Valley. When India became Independent, Congress allowed a border to be drawn that cut off Barak Valley's access to the sea,” he alleged.

“Barak Valley, which was once known as an industrial centre, was stripped of its very strength. For decades after Independence, Congress governments remained in power, yet the region saw little development. Today, the BJP government is working to change that,” he added.

The PM also alleged that the Congress misguided the youths of the state into paths of violence and terrorism, while the BJP has ensured that the state becomes an ocean of opportunities for them.

“Where Congress stops thinking, we start working,” he said, noting that the BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development.

(With agency inputs)