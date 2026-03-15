Kerala elections 2026: 10 issues that can determine results

As Kerala approaches the single-phase elections for its 140 Assembly segments scheduled for April 9, the state’s political parties are gearing up to engage voters on a diverse array of issues that have influenced the state's political dialogue in recent years.

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The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is expected to highlight its governance record, while the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance are likely to question the government on several contentious matters.

Sabarimala

The politically sensitive issue of women's entry to the Sabarimala Temple is once again expected to surface in the campaign.

The state government had earlier supported the verdict given by the Supreme Court allowing women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine, but it has now diluted its stand on the matter, sparking accusations from the Opposition that the move was aimed at addressing religious sentiments ahead of the polls.

Disgruntled voices

Besides, the presence of rebels and disgruntled leaders within major parties could complicate electoral arithmetic in several constituencies, as independent candidates supported by local factions may ruin traditional vote banks.

The issue of human-animal conflict has become a significant concern in numerous forest fringe regions of the state, especially in the elevated areas where multiple individuals have lost their lives due to attacks from wild elephants, wild boars, and other animals, in addition to farmers reporting damage to their crops.

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Farmer organisations have also been demanding quicker compensation and stronger preventive measures, turning the issue into a political talking point.

Agricultural distress

Agricultural distress more broadly, including soaring costs and declining returns in certain sectors, is also likely to feature in campaign debates ahead of the polling day.

The ruling LDF is likely to project infrastructure development as one of its key achievements, citing road development, public transport improvements, port and coastal projects and other initiatives undertaken during its tenure.

At the same time, it will highlight social welfare programmes such as pensions and financial assistance schemes for the elderly, widows and people with disabilities.

However, the Opposition has pointed to delays in pension disbursement, arguing that Kerala’s financial crisis has affected the timely execution of such schemes.

Healthcare

The state’s public healthcare system, which has often earned praise nationally, has also faced criticism following a series of alleged medical negligence incidents in recent years.

The UDF and NDA are expected to raise these cases to question the government's handling of the health sector.

Concerns regarding law and order represent another domain in which the government may encounter criticism. The opposition has consistently highlighted instances of violence and purported police misconduct, which includes allegations of custodial torture in certain situations.

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Rights groups and political leaders have demanded stronger accountability mechanisms, and these incidents may become part of the broader debate over governance.

Ideological battles

The campaign may also include ideological and political accusations between rival fronts.

The CPI(M) and the BJP are expected to question the alleged political proximity of sections of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League to Islamist outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami.

Development

Another debate could revolve around developments outside Kerala.

The ruling Left may highlight instances where senior leaders of the Congress have joined the BJP in other states to influence the minority votes.

State-Centre relations

The state government continues to accuse the NDA at the Centre of imposing financial restrictions and limiting Kerala's borrowing capacity, which it says has contributed to the state's fiscal difficulties.

The Centre has brushed these allegations aside, making the financial crisis a major political argument during the campaign.

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Rehabilitation and development issues in Wayanad could also feature prominently, particularly regarding the pace of recovery after disasters and the level of assistance from the Union government.

The state leadership has repeatedly alleged that the Centre has shown an apathetic approach, while the Opposition disputes this claim.

National issues

National political debates are also likely to influence the campaign in Kerala.

Issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens, and other citizenship-related policies may be raised, as Kerala's political parties have taken strong positions on these matters in the past.

The LDF is also expected to highlight concerns over the new labour codes introduced by the Union government, which they argue could weaken worker protections.

Mamkootathil

The campaign narrative may also feature political controversies involving individual leaders.

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The ruling front is expected to target expelled Congress Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over allegations of rape against him, while the opposition is likely to bring up the marital dispute involving Transport Minister and Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar.

BJP's rise

The BJP will also campaign aggressively by highlighting its organisational growth in Kerala, including its victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in December last year, which the party sees as an indication of its expanding support base.

(With agency inputs)