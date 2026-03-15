EC to announce Assembly election dates for four states, Puducherry today

The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory on Sunday evening. Polls are scheduled in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4 pm to reveal the election schedule. The terms of the legislative assemblies in these regions are set to expire on different dates in May and June.

As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists, the final electoral rolls for the four states and Puducherry have already been published.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, March 11, the Election Commission held a key meeting in New Delhi to finalise the election schedule and phase-wise polling plan for the upcoming Assembly elections. The poll body also conducted a final ground-level review in the poll-bound areas.