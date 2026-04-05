Pre-poll surveys indicate nail-biting contest in Kerala; UDF, LDF in a cliffhanger

The Mathrubhumi-Core survey adds to this sense of a cliffhanger. It projects the LDF winning between 66 and 78 seats and the UDF between 62 and 72 seats, with the NDA expected to win around two seats. The overlap in these ranges is crucial. It indicates that both fronts are within reach of the majority mark of 71 seats, making the contest effectively too close to call.

The vote share estimates further underline how close the contest is. The UDF is seen hovering between about 39 per cent and 45 per cent, while the LDF trails by only a few percentage points in most surveys. The NDA’s vote share varies widely across agencies, but in some projections it rises high enough to impact outcomes in marginal constituencies. This suggests that even small swings could alter the result in dozens of seats.

A compilation of early trends from multiple agencies reflects this pattern clearly. Surveys by Manorama-C Voter, Lok Poll, News18 Vote Tracker and Janmat all place the UDF slightly ahead, but not by a margin that guarantees victory. In most of these projections, the UDF’s seat tally falls within the range of roughly 67 to 86 seats, while the LDF is estimated to be close behind, often within a band of 51 to 70 seats. The NDA, though limited in terms of seats, is consistently projected to secure between zero and five seats, with a vote share that could still influence tight contests.

As Kerala moves closer to polling day, pre-poll surveys are pointing to an unusually tight contest, something that has become rare in the state’s electoral history. Almost every major pollster is signalling a close fight between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), with neither side enjoying a decisive advantage. The overall picture is one of uncertainty, with projections overlapping and margins narrow enough to make outcomes highly sensitive to small shifts on the ground. Also read | Two manifestoes, one destination: LDF and UDF battle for a 'New Kerala'

Some of these surveys have not disclosed detailed methodology or sample size. The accuracy of their projections, therefore, could be open to debate.

What is striking is the degree of caution among pollsters. Most agencies have avoided making definitive predictions, instead presenting ranges that leave room for multiple outcomes. This reluctance to call a winner reflects both the volatility of voter sentiment and the difficulty of capturing last-mile shifts in a state where political awareness is high and voting behaviour can be nuanced.



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Only a couple of agencies have broken from this broad consensus. Axis My India projects a clear victory for the LDF, estimating its tally in the range of 104 to 120 seats, while placing the UDF far behind at 20 to 36 seats and the NDA at zero to two. On the other hand, Rajneet Pulse predicts a strong win for the UDF, giving it as many as 94 seats, with the LDF at 43 and the NDA at two. These two projections stand out sharply from the rest and highlight the extent of uncertainty surrounding the election.

Recent trends

To understand why the race appears so tight, it is important to look at recent electoral trends. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the UDF delivered a dominant performance, leading in as many as 111 Assembly segments. The LDF was ahead in only 18 segments, while the NDA led in 11. This created a perception of a strong UDF advantage at the time.

However, the scenario changed after the 2025 local self-government elections. Post-LSG estimates sem to suggest the LDF had regained some ground and that the gap between the two fronts was no longer as wide as it had appeared after the Lok Sabha polls.

The UDF appears to retain an edge, likely drawing from its Lok Sabha momentum and broader support base. At the same time, the LDF’s recovery at the local level and its incumbency advantage in governance seem to have kept it firmly in the race.

The NDA’s role, though limited in terms of seats, could still prove significant. With vote shares that are not negligible, the alliance has the potential to influence outcomes in closely contested constituencies by splitting votes or consolidating pockets of support.

No clear wave

At a broader level, what makes this election different is the absence of a clear wave. Kerala has traditionally delivered decisive mandates, often swinging clearly between the two fronts. This time, the data suggests a more fragmented and competitive landscape, where voter preferences are finely balanced.

For the LDF, the challenge is to overcome anti-incumbency and convert its governance record into electoral support. Having already made history by returning to power for a second consecutive term, it is now attempting to secure a rare third term. Its campaign is centred on welfare delivery, development initiatives and continuity.

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The UDF, meanwhile, is trying to capitalise on dissatisfaction with the ruling LDF and translate its Lok Sabha success into a state-level victory. It is focusing on issues such as cost of living, unemployment and governance concerns, while also working to consolidate its traditional support bases and expand its reach.

A thread of uncertainty

In this context, the consistent thread running through all pre-poll predictions is uncertainty. Most surveys agree on one thing. The margin between victory and defeat is likely to be narrow, and the final outcome could hinge on a small number of seats.

That makes this election one of the most unpredictable Kerala has seen in recent times. With overlapping projections, divergent outliers like Axis My India and Rajneet Pulse, and shifting trends from recent elections, the state appears headed for a closely fought contest.