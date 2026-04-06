Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Pak link to Congress press briefings ahead of Assam polls

Firing a fresh salvo at the Congress over the party’s allegation that his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds multiple passports, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (April 6) alleged that the materials used in press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi were supplied by a Pakistani social media group.

Pak link allegation

"Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati... During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference, which took place yesterday, was supplied by a Pakistani social media group,” Sarma told reporters as quoted by ANI.

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The Chief Minister further alleged that recently, there has been an increased interest from Pakistan in the upcoming Assembly election in Assam. He said that a similar trend has been noticed with regard to supporting Congress.

Pakistan media focus

"In the last 10 days, Pakistan channels have done at least 11 talk shows regarding the election in Assam, which never happened earlier. And in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win. Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent," the Chief Minister said.

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"I am sure that this will be taken into consideration by the law enforcement agency,” he added. Sarma also warned of legal consequences, alleging that Opposition leaders relied on what he described as “fraudulent documents” to sway public opinion.

Legal warning issued

"Normally, when you raise a certain issue before the public with fraudulent documents, it attracts 420 and 468 of the IPC. Of course, there is a correspondence provision in the new BNS. When you use these allegations with fabricated documents to influence a result or outcome of an election, then it attracts higher penalty provisions, and the punishment for that is life imprisonment," Sarma said.

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He further stated that legal action had already been set in motion by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. "Yesterday, my wife filed an FIR, and I am sure that the police will register the case in the appropriate section of law and take necessary action," he added.

What Congress alleged

The row began after allegations by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma possessed multiple passports and had business interests overseas that were not publicly disclosed. He also referred to alleged properties in Dubai and companies in the United States linked to the Chief Minister’s family.

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Responding earlier, Sarma had rejected the claims, calling one of the passports cited “fake” and pointing to inconsistencies in the documents. He said verifications from authorities in Dubai and the Indian government suggested the passport in question was not genuine.

Opposition response

Khera, however, has said more material would be brought forward to back his allegations and questioned whether all assets had been declared in Sarma’s election affidavit. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has also sought a probe into the matter, adding to the political sparring.

The developments come just days before Assam votes in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.