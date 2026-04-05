Cong alleges hidden assets, passports of Himanta’s wife; he threatens legal action

With the Assembly elections in Assam just four days away, the campaign took a sharp turn on Sunday (April 5) when Congress leader Pawan Khera levelled a series of allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi.

What Congress alleged

Khera claimed that Riniki holds multiple foreign passports or equivalent travel documents linked to countries including the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda, raising questions over compliance with India's citizenship laws.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Sarma declares assets worth Rs 35 cr, double that in 2021

He further alleged that she holds significant overseas investments, including stakes in hospitality projects in the United States and residential properties in Dubai, and that these assets were not disclosed in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the April 9 polls.

Congress to approach Election Commission

Framing the issue as one of transparency and electoral compliance, Khera said the Congress party would approach the Election Commission seeking the disqualification of Himanta Biswa Sarma as a contesting candidate.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to publicly clarify the authenticity of the documents cited, and said the party would continue to raise the issue with voters in the remaining days of campaigning.

Himanta threatens defamation suit

Responding swiftly, Sarma rejected the allegations as "malicious, fabricated and politically motivated", accusing the Congress of resorting to last-minute desperation ahead of the elections.

He announced that both he and his wife would initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings against Khera within 48 hours. Sarma expressed full confidence in the judiciary and asserted that the BJP would return to power in Assam with a decisive mandate.

Also Read: Assam polls | 5 key issues set to headline campaign rhetoric

As Assam's campaign enters its final stretch before the April 9 vote, the controversy has added a combustible new dimension to an already intensely contested electoral battle.