CM Vijayan rejects Congress' claims of RSS support ahead of Kerala Assembly elections

Alleged association with the RSS have become a bone of contention between the ruling CPI (M) and the Opposition Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala. The latest addition to the ongoing political spat came on Friday (March 27) with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rubbishing Congress leader V D Satheesan’s claim that he won the 1977 election with RSS’ support and alleged that the opposition leader was spreading misinformation.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the Congress and UDF’s allegation that the CPI (M) and the BJP have struck a deal ahead of the Assembly elections. However, the Left leaders have claimed it is the grand old party which has nurtured ties with the saffron party and RSS in Kerala.

What the Kerala CM said

“You check who was the main opponent of the RSS in 1977,” Vijayan told reporters in Thrissur. Elaborating further, the Chief Minister stated that Congress leader K Sudhakaran had earlier admitted to providing protection to RSS shakhas from Marxist people.

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“When I started my political career, people there knew how the RSS viewed me. We expected attacks from the RSS, and I was one of their targets,” Vijayan said, accusing the Congress of having ties with the RSS.

Allegation of past poll links

Vijayan alleged that the Congress had worked with the Jan Sangh to defeat E. M. S. Namboodiripad in Pattambi.

“For this, the Jan Sangh candidate was withdrawn during the election. Also, Jan Sangh national leader Deendayal Upadhyaya came there for campaigning,” he said.

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He further alleged that when A. K. Gopalan contested in Palakkad, the Congress and the RSS fielded a common candidate to defeat him.

“The candidate was an RSS district leader. After doing all these shameless acts, they are making fake claims,” he said.

The Chief Minister maintained that the CPI(M)-led LDF had consistently opposed communal politics.

“For a few votes and seats, we do not indulge in political betrayal,” he said, adding that attempts by the Congress to mislead the public would not hold.

‘Co-Le-B’ jab

Referring to what he described as a “Co-Le-B” (Congress-Muslim League-BJP) understanding in Vadakara and Beypore, Vijayan claimed there had been efforts to benefit the BJP in previous elections.

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“However, this nexus was exposed, and voters turned against the Congress. The LDF won the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat and the Beypore Assembly seat,” he said.

“People are witnessing everything. We should not underestimate them,” he added.

Communal angle flagged

On remarks by BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan regarding candidate representation in Guruvayoor, Vijayan said such statements were aimed at creating communal divisions.

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“It is an attempt to create communal hatred in our state, like in other parts of the country. Such statements are possible because the BJP follows the RSS,” he said.

He asserted that Kerala continues to uphold its secular fabric, warning against narratives that divide voters along religious lines.

(With agency inouts)