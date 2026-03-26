CM Pinarayi Vijayan questions Rahul Gandhi’s political acumen ahead of Kerala polls

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (March 26) questioned the political acumen of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that his basic awareness was less than that of a common Congress worker in the state, even though he is a national leader.

Speaking to reporters in Ernakulam, the Chief Minister further alleged that Rahul refuses to learn from his mistakes, adding that it was difficult to understand the reason behind his downfall.

“Rahul Gandhi is a National leader, yet he lacks the basic awareness of even a common local worker of Congress in kerala; he simply refuses to learn from experience or mistakes,” said Vijayan.

‘B-team of BJP’

“Rahul Gandhi and his Congress are the 'B-team' of the BJP in the country, and yet its stance is being adopted across India,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi claims collusion between LDF and BJP in Kerala

The Chief Minister’s scathing attack comes a day after Rahul alleged that the BJP was the “hidden partner” of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, adding that both were creating divisions among the people.

‘BJP is LDF’s hidden partner’: Rahul

Kicking off the UDF’s campaign for Kerala elections in Kozhikode virtually, Rahul further alleged that the Chief Minister failed to fulfil his promise of generating 40 lakh jobs, but after a decade, people saw that not a single employment opportunity had been generated in the state.

Also Read: Kerala CM Vijayan calls Congress' allegations of CPI(M)-BJP tie-up ‘baseless’

Elaborating further, Rahul said the poll battle in Kerala was actually two-sided, comprising the UDF on the one side and the BJ-LDF combo on the other.

"There are actually only two sides fighting here in Keralam. One is the UDF alliance, and the other is the partnership between the BJP and the LDF. The UDF unites people, listens to them, and embraces and empowers them. The LDF and their hidden partner divide people and crush them,” he said.

Rahul slams CM over job promise

"Modi ji promised 2 crore jobs at the national level. Keralam Chief Minister promised 40 lakh jobs in the state, and after a decade, you find that they have not given a single job to the people; in fact, they have destroyed jobs. Neither the BJP nor the LDF believe they are answerable to the people. They do not believe that the people of Keralam should be able to ask them questions," added Rahul.

The Assembly elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 9, and counting of votes will be conducted on May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on May 23.