'Pinarayi Vijayan afraid of Rahul Gandhi': Venugopal hits out at Kerala CM

AICC leader K C Venugopal on Friday (March 27) alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was apprehensive of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s growing influence in Kerala and had remained silent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Venugopal said the Chief Minister had repeatedly targeted Rahul Gandhi in his press conferences over the past two days.

Congress slams CM

“He knows Gandhi’s influence on the people of Kerala. Hence, he is afraid of him. While frequently attacking Gandhi, at least a word against Modi should have been said,” the Congress leader said.

Also read: CM Pinarayi Vijayan questions Rahul Gandhi’s political acumen ahead of Kerala polls

He alleged that Vijayan was not speaking against Modi as he had signed agreements with the Centre on PM SHRI and the labour codes.

Venugopal said other chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, were strongly raising states’ demands, securing funds and fighting divisive politics, while the Kerala chief minister was focused only on targeting Rahul.

“People of Kerala know who Rahul Gandhi is,” he said.

Wayanad promise

He said the Congress is a democratic party and its leaders would not use harsh language against the public, unlike Vijayan, referring to an alleged incident involving a supporter in Pathanamthitta.

Venugopal asserted that the UDF was united in its effort to oust the LDF from power.

Also read: Pinarayi Vijayan slams Rahul, Congress as BJP’s ‘B-Team’ again

He said that once a UDF government comes to power, the construction of houses promised by the Congress in Wayanad for the 2024 landslide victims would be completed.

He also expressed confidence that the UDF would register a landslide victory in all seats in Wayanad when the results are announced on May 4.