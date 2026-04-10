BJP promises UCC in 6 months, Rs 3,000 aid for women in West Bengal manifesto

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a crackdown on cow smuggling, and infiltration were the key promises in the BJP’s manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The 15-point manifesto, titled "Sankalp Patra," was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Kolkata on Friday (April 10). A monthly financial assistance of Rs 3000 for women was also among the promises made in the manifesto.

Commitment and political attack

Shah said that the manifesto reflects the BJP’s commitment to every section of West Bengal’s society adding its aim to restore the people’s confidence.

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government at the state, Shah described the 15-year-tenure of the party in power as a “period of darkness”.

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"This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by various kinds of fears. This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi,” said Shah.

“The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart. Today we are working as the main opposition party in the Bengal Assembly," he added as quoted by India Today.

‘UCC in six months’

As for his party’s promise of cracking down on illegal infiltration and cow smuggling, Shah said that a "zero tolerance" approach would be adopted for it.

"Several BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Within six months, we will implement the UCC in Bengal and ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across the state. We will not only seal Bengal's borders against infiltrators but also ensure that not a single cow is smuggled out of India through Bengal," he said.

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"Dearness Allowance (DA) will be ensured for all government employees and pensioners, and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented within just 45 days. The BJP government will transfer Rs 3,000 into the bank account of every mother between the 1st and the 5th of every month. We will implement all BJP schemes, including Ayushman Bharat," added Shah.

Cultural pitch and symbolic timeline

Framing the document as a “pledge of trust”, Shah said the BJP’s focus would be on restoring Bengal’s cultural character while working towards a state “where people live without fear and with pride”.

He tied that pitch to a symbolic window on the calendar, from Poila Baisakh on April 15 to the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on May 9, describing it as a period that reflects a renewed effort to bring back what he called Bengal’s lost stature.

Probe into political violence

The Union Home Minister also spoke of a formal inquiry into political violence, saying a commission led by a retired Supreme Court judge would be set up to examine incidents across the state, which goes to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29.

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"We will constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all instances of political violence, regardless of which party was targeted, and ensure that every case is brought to its logical conclusion... Three White Papers will be introduced to address corruption, political violence, and the restoration of law and order," he said.