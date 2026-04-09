Modi’s six promises as he calls out TMC rule as 'Nirman Sarkar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 launched a sharp attack on the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of “pulling Bengal back” and urging voters to remove it from power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Haldia, he said, “The country is walking on the path of progress, while TMC’s ‘nirmam sarkar’ is pulling Bengal back. To usher in ‘Viksit Bengal’, the party must be removed from power.”

He alleged that the ruling government had “cheated Bengal’s youth on two counts, destroyed the private sector and looted government posts for money”.

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“Investment does not come in an atmosphere of fear, but in a climate of trust that the BJP will bring in Bengal,” he said, while also accusing the state government of pursuing “religion-based reservation policy to secure its vote bank”.

Pointing to the turnout at the rally despite poor weather, Modi claimed it signalled “a sign of TMC’s exit”.

After leveling such allegations against Mamata-led TMC government, Modi went on to make six major guarantees to the people if they vote BJP to power in West Bengal.

1. End fear, restore rule of law

From the second part of his address, Modi outlined his first guarantee, ending what he described as an “atmosphere of fear”. He said a BJP government would restore trust and ensure the rule of law so that people would not have to depend on courts for justice.

2. Accountable governance system

The second promise focused on accountability. Modi said the government machinery under the Bharatiya Janata Party would be answerable to citizens and work transparently to serve public interests.

"Under a BJP government, the government system will be accountable for serving the people," PM Modi said.

3. Reopen corruption and crime files

The third assurance centred on action against corruption. Modi said all files related to scams, corruption and crimes against women would be reopened and investigated. “...injustice committed against daughters will be opened," Modi promised.

4. No immunity for the corrupt

The fourth guarantee was strict legal action. He asserted that anyone involved in corruption, “be they a minister or a guard”, would face the law.

“The law will hold everyone accountable; no Trinamool goon will be able to evade justice, and we will not allow anyone to embezzle public funds," he said.

5. Refugees protected, infiltrators expelled

The fifth promise addressed migration. Modi said refugees would receive constitutional rights, while “infiltrators” would be identified and expelled.

6. 7th Pay Commission for employees

The sixth assurance targeted government employees and teachers. Modi said a BJP government would implement the 7th Pay Commission, ending years of uncertainty and fear.

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"You (TMC) have kept all the government employees and teachers of Bengal living in fear for so many years; Modi stands with you. Press the button for the 'Lotus' symbol - as soon as a BJP government is formed, we will implement the 7th Pay Commission," PM said.

Double engine narrative in West Bengal

Framing his pitch within the BJP's popular “double engine” narrative, Modi argued that coordination between the Centre and state would accelerate development, particularly in sectors like fisheries and food production.

He also invoked “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Support for all, development for all)”, adding a sharper political message in Bengal: “Sabka hisaab hoga (everybody will be held accountable),” he said, warning that those responsible for corruption would be held accountable.

(With agency inputs)