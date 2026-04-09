Despite deletion of over 90 lakh voters in Bengal SIR, TMC will win: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (April 9) said that even though the BJP had deleted the names of over 90 lakh voters in West Bengal during the SIR exercise in the state, it would not have any impact on the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) electoral fortune and the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Voter row and legal challenge

The TMC supremo, addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district, further stated that her party would move the court to get the names of deleted voters reinstated in the electoral roll.

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"You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," Banerjee said.

Call for vigilance and identity concerns

Urging the voters to remain vigilant and participate actively in the elections to safeguard the rights and identity of Bengal’s people, the Chief Minister described the elections as "a fight for the survival of the people and the existence of Bengal."

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She further alleged that people are being harassed in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali and accused the party of terming the language as foreign while branding Bengali speakers as infiltrators.

The TMC supremo alleged that people are being harassed in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali and accused the party of terming the language as foreign while branding Bengali speakers as infiltrators.

Attack on BJP and future warning

At a separate rally in Palta in the same district, she claimed, "BJP is paying people Rs 500 each to take part in its rallies."

Warning the saffron party leadership, she said, "The end of the BJP is inevitable from August 2026."

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She also alleged, "They (BJP) are getting the Delimitation Bill passed to divide Bengal into three parts." In an apparent reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she referred to as 'Mota Bhai', Banerjee accused him of intimidating people through probe agencies.

Banerjee reiterated that her party would continue to fight politically and legally to protect the rights of voters and the integrity of the state's electoral process.

(With agency inputs)