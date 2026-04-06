On BJP foundation day, Modi slams Congress over 'Pakistan connection' in Assam rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 6) tore into the Opposition Congress in a rally in poll-bound Assam, saying while his government conducted Operation Sindoor last year to hit terror camps in Pakistan, the latter continued to sing to the tune of the neighbouring nation.

Elections to the north-eastern state’s 126 Assembly states will take place on Thursday (April 9) with the results announced on May 4.

'Congress always for short-term measures'

Speaking at a rally in Bhabanipur-Sorbhog in Barpeta district of Lower Assam, he also accused the Grand Old Party of taking a myopic view on matters related to development, while his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strives towards ensuring long-term development.

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“The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society,” the PM said.

According to him, the Congress allegedly sided with Pakistan during the surgical strikes in 2016 as well.

“This Pakistan connection always weighs heavily on the country ('hamesha desh par bhari parta hain'), and we can never allow that,” he said.

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting the Army by refusing to implement the 'One Rank, One Pension' for the veterans for decades. However, the BJP government ensured that justice was served to those who protect the nation by providing them with this benefit, he said.

“We have so far disbursed Rs 1.24 lakh crore to the bank accounts of former army personnel,” the prime minister told the rally.

Peace in Assam came because of BJP: PM

He said peace was established in Assam after a lot of sacrifices and due to the BJP's honest effort in implementing the peace accords signed during the past 10 years.

“Peace and stability in the state has led to development under the BJP rule..., and for it to continue, it is necessary to keep the Congress out (of power),” the prime minister said on a day that also marked the BJP’s 47th foundation day. Modi also greeted the people on the occasion with the pledge to make the nation developed and “Aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant).

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The past 10 years of NDA rule in Assam were marked by establishing peace and protecting its identity, he said, adding that in the future, “we will bring more prosperity to the state and help it make a mark on the global stage”.

Modi assures women's reservation

Wooing the woman voters, Modi said the 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament would be implemented from the 2029 general elections.

“A special session of Parliament has been convened on April 16 to discuss the issue with all parties and take this forward. But some people are trying to spread rumours even about this,” he said.

The 2026 Budget Session of Parliament has been extended for three more days and will reconvene on April 16 after a brief recess, with the Centre planning to bring legislation to raise the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816. The proposed increase in seats is aimed at facilitating the implementation of the women's reservation law enacted in 2023.

“All states in the country will benefit from this...they have waited 40 years for this, and women in Assam should urge all parties to ensure the Bill's passage,” Modi said while reiterating that women's empowerment was his government's top priority.

He accused the Congress of neglecting the tribals when it was in power. “The Congress has helped infiltrators settle in places of worship. But the BJP government is evicting them and giving land documents to the indigenous people of the state,” he said.

Also read: Delimitation confusion looms large over 2026 Assam election battle

“The Congress is now left in a few states, but they do not bring out the report cards of the work done by them. On the other hand, the BJP reaches out to the people with what they have done, particularly for the farmers,” he said.

In a bid to strike a local connect, Modi pointed out that Assam's famed 'Joha' rice was now being exported to European countries.

Among the four states and one Union Territory going to polls this month, Assam is the only state where the BJP and the Congress are directly pitted against each other, with the latter looking to end the saffron party’s decade-long rule.

(With agency inputs)