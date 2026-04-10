AIMIM exits alliance with Humayun Kabir ahead of Bengal elections amid video row

In a major development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday (April 10) decided to end its association with Humayun Kabir’s party, saying it was uncomfortable with remarks that, in its view, questioned the integrity of Muslims.



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The AIMIM decision came after a political row erupted over a purported video of Humayun Kabir on social media, in which he is allegedly heard claiming links with senior BJP leaders and the Prime Minister’s Office, and outlining a plan to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by influencing minority votes in favour of the BJP. The video, which could not be independently verified, also allegedly shows him seeking significant funds for the exercise and describing coordination with BJP leaders, triggering sharp protests from the Trinamool Congress, which has called it a “conspiracy” and demanded an ED probe.

Bengal poll strategy shift

The move marks a change in the party’s electoral approach in the state, with AIMIM opting to contest independently. The decision comes at a crucial stage, as Bengal prepares for a two-phase election expected to witness intense competition across constituencies, particularly in areas with significant minority populations.

In a statement posted on X, AIMIM said Kabir’s remarks had exposed the vulnerability of Muslims in the state and made it clear that the party could not continue its association with such positions. It announced that the alliance stood withdrawn with immediate effect.



Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the… — AIMIM (@aimim_national) April 10, 2026

“AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question,” the party said, adding that Muslims in Bengal remain “one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities” despite decades of governance by parties claiming a secular framework, including the All India Trinamool Congress and earlier regimes.

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Reiterating its poll strategy, AIMIM said it would contest the upcoming elections on its own, without any alliances. The party said its aim is to ensure that marginalised groups have an independent political voice rather than relying on electoral partnerships.

Minority vote dynamics shift

The development is in line with AIMIM’s broader efforts to expand beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad, as it looks to establish a presence in multiple states through direct electoral participation.

Political observers say the move could alter voting patterns in minority-dominated seats. While critics argue it may lead to vote fragmentation, AIMIM has maintained that its approach strengthens democratic representation by amplifying voices that are often ignored.

Humayun Kabir, who was earlier expelled from the Trinamool Congress following a controversy linked to a proposal on the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, later formed the Aam Janata Unnayan Party to contest the elections.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.