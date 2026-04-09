Poll-bound Bengal rocked as Humayun Kabir's anti-Mamata 'plot' video surfaces

A political controversy arose in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday (April 9) following the emergence of a purported video featuring Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Humayun Kabir on social media, in which he allegedly asserts connections with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and discusses attempts to undermine Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the forthcoming elections.

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The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared the purported video at a press meet and sought an Enforcement Directorate probe into Kabir’s alleged proximity with Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as part of a multi-crore plan to unseat Mamata.

Humayun can go to 'any extent' to beat Mamata

In the video, which could not be independently verified by The Federal, the AJUP leader was allegedly heard saying he could go to “any extent” to see the TMC supremo lose power and has been in touch with senior leaders of the BJP, including Adhikari.

Kabir called the video an AI-generated one and aimed at maligning him and threatened to take legal action.

The leader, who founded the AJUP in late 2025, days after he was suspended by the TMC, is also purportedly heard claiming that he had communication with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states.

The video further purportedly captures Kabir stating that his strategy revolves around diverting minority votes away from the ruling TMC, suggesting that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally.

Rs 1,000 crore plan?

In the video, he allegedly mentions having received Rs 200 crore as an advance as part of a Rs 1,000 crore deal to execute the plan.

Reacting sharply, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said Kabir has been “working in tandem” with the BJP to mislead minority voters.

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Asking Kabir not to take the emotions and sentiment of the Muslim community for granted, he said the video “exposes a deep-rooted conspiracy” aimed at influencing the electoral outcome in the state.

Hakim further alleged that Kabir was heard in the video saying that invoking the Babri Masjid issue would be more effective in mobilising Muslim votes, even if it does not ultimately materialise.

“The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players. This video, if true, confirms our allegations,” another senior TMC leader and minister Aroop Biswas said.

He also said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and its president Asaduddin Owaisi should clarify their stand on the issue. The AIMIM has made an alliance with the AJUP for this year’s election.

Asked who shot the video, Hakim said, “That is not important. What he said and his demand to be made deputy chief minister in the event of the BJP coming to power are important.

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“We demand a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the issue,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who is also contesting this year’s election, said.

Kabir threatens to sue Mamata and others

Kabir, who called the allegations a “pack of lies”, told reporters that the video was AI-generated and dared the TMC to specify the place and time of his meeting with any of the leaders.

He also threatened to file defamation cases against Mamata, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Hakim and Biswas if they failed to furnish any proof of their allegations.

BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar said the TMC has opted for cheap theatrics after realising that they won’t return to power this time and asserted the party had never adopted unfair means as it believed in people's support.

(With agency inputs)