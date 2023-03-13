Bihar has lowest literacy rate followed by Arunachal, Rajasthan: Min of education

Union minister of state for education, Annapurna Devi also shared in the Lok Sabha that the literacy rate in rural India is 67.77 per cent, while in urban India it is 84.11 per cent

Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in the country with 61.8 per cent followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 65.3 per cent and Rajasthan at 66.1 per cent. This information was shared by the Union minister of state for education, Annapurna Devi, while she was replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

She also shared that the literacy rate in rural India is 67.77 per cent, while in urban India it is 84.11 per cent.

Devi went on to elaborate about the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which envisages the school as a continuum from pre-school, primary, upper primary, secondary to senior secondary levels. “The states and UTs are helped by the central government to implement the Samagra Shiksha as a programme to provide universal access and retention, bridging the gender and social category gaps in education and enhancement of learning level of children at all levels of school education,” said Devi.

Kerala has the highest literacy rate (94 pc), followed by Lakshadweep (91.85) and Mizoram (91.33 pc), it said.

The ministry said to improve the literacy rate among adults in the country, a centrally sponsored scheme of Adult Education Saakshar Bharat was being implemented.

It said the scheme was implemented in the rural areas of 404 districts in 26 states and one Union Territory, where the adult female literacy rate was 50 per cent and below as per Census 2001, including left wing extremism affected districts…, the ministry informed the House.

“The target was to raise the overall literacy rate of the country to 80 per cent and reduce gender gap to 10 per cent point by the end of XII five year plan,” said the ministry.

“The scheme was extended up to March 31, 2018. During the implementation of Saakshar Bharat scheme, against the overall target of making 7 crore adult non-literates as literates, around 7.64 crore learners who passed the biannual Basic Literacy Assessment Tests conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) between August, 2010 to March, 2018, were certified as literates,” said Devi.