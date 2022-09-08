International Literacy Day: UNESCO makes unique endeavour in 2022

Each year, the International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8. The day founded by UNESCO in 1966, aims to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights

The day draws attention towards the challenges of illiteracy, highlights the need for steps and efforts to help create literate societies.

International Literacy Day 2022 – Theme

The theme for International Literacy Day 2022 is ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’. According to UNESCO, this will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces for building resilience and ensuring quality, equitable and inclusive education for all, in the aftermath of the pandemic which laid bare a huge divide between the haves and have-nots when it came to learning accessibility.

“At the global level, a two-day hybrid international event will be organized on 8 and 9 September 2022, in Côte d’Ivoire. The International Literacy Day global celebration lies at the heart of regional, country and local levels. As such, this year’s outstanding programmes and literacy practices will be announced through the 2022 UNESCO International Literacy Prizes award ceremony,” UNESCO said.

International Literacy Day – History

Though the idea behind celebrating International Literacy Day dates back to the “World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy” held in Tehran, Iran in 1965, it was UNESCO which finally declared September 8 as the International Literacy Day in 1966.

International Literacy Day-Significance

The main purpose behind celebrating the day is to remind the international community of the need for literacy for individuals, communities and societies, the cruciality of taking efforts towards creating literate societies.

The day aims towards motivating individuals, societies and nations to make efforts to end illiteracy.

International Literacy Day- Traditions

On this day, individuals and organization work towards providing help, encouraging those who face difficulty in reading and writing. Books are donated to libraries and tuition, learning is sponsored for those in need.

Government, private institutions and international organization organize campaigns for literacy at the grassroots level. They also host fundraisers for the cause.