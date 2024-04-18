Will Dhoni play T20 World Cup? What Rohit Sharma says

With India set to announce the T20 World Cup 2024 squad soon, captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the possibility of MS Dhoni coming out of retirement to play in the showpiece event.



In the ongoing IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Dhoni has played a vintage knock of 20 not out of just four balls, against Mumbai Indians (MI). Not only this, he made an unbeaten 37 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and is yet to be dismissed in this season’s IPL.

'Dhoni is sick and tired'

Looking at Dhoni’s batting ability even at the age of 42, fans are wishing for him to come out of retirement to play the T20 World Cup to be played in the US and the Caribbean islands in June.

Rohit was asked about Dhoni for T20 World Cup while speaking on “Club Prairie Fire” podcast. And here is what he said.

“It will be hard to convince MS Dhoni for the T20 World Cup. He is sick and tired. He is coming to US to play golf. These days he is into golf. But DK (Dinesh Karthik)will be easier to convince,” Rohit said.

“Look he came to play for four balls, made a huge impact. He got those 20 runs and that was eventually the difference in the end,” he said of Dhoni’s knock against MI at Wankhede Stadium on April 14.

Rohit said he was impressed with Dinesh Karthik’s batting. Karthik has been in great form playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

“I was quite impressed with the way Dinesh batted a couple of nights ago,” he said.

Rohit on 'crazy guy' Pant

Rohit also spoke about another wicketkeeper-batter – Rishabh Pant, who has made a comeback to cricket after a horrific car crash. Rohit said Pant makes him laugh and called him a “crazy guy”.

“All these youngsters are quite crazy to be honest. If anyone who makes me laugh is Rishabh Pant. He is one crazy guy,” said Rohit.

“I have been watching him (Pant) since he was a kid. I was quite disappointed for him when he missed a year and a half because of that incident (car accident). I am glad that he is back in the field. He is quite witty, the kind of stuff he does behind the stumps. He has got his own way of doing it, this is what I like about him.

“Even when he was going through this patch when he was injured and not playing, he was still at his best. When I need to laugh, I call him. He will say something and all of us will burst into laughter,” Rohit added.