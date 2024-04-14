6, 6, 6, 2: MS Dhoni finishes off in style in CSK-MI game; watch video

MS Dhoni turned the clock back as he smashed a four-ball 20 not out with a strike rate of a whopping 500 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2024 match on Sunday night (April 14).

With four balls left in CSK’s innings, the fans got their wish fulfilled as Dhoni walked out to bat. Then he unleashed his vintage batting, hitting a hat-trick of sixes and a double to close the innings.

MI captain Hardik Pandya was on the receiving end of Dhoni’s onslaught in the 20th over at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Thanks to Dhoni finishing it off in style, CSK went past the 200-run mark, posting 206/4 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Pandya won the toss and invited CSK to bat first. Shivam Dube was the top scorer with 66 not out off 38 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.