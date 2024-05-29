T20 World Cup 2024 format, venues, match times in IST, past winners and more

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the USA and Caribbean islands from June 2 to 29. This will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup which began in 2007 in South Africa.



Here is all you need to know about T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 total matches, and days: 55 matches in 29 days

Debutants at T20 World Cup: USA, Canada, and Uganda are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time.

T20 World Cup 2024 format

Total number of teams – 20. The 20 teams are divided into four groups of five each with pre-decided seedings.

Group A: India (A1), Pakistan (A2), Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England (B1), Australia (B2), Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand (C1), West Indies (C2), Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa (D1), Sri Lanka (D2), Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Each team will play every other team in its Group. At the completion of the First Round, the top two teams in each Group shall progress to the Second Round (Super Eights) of the competition.

The top two teams that qualify for the Second Round from each First Round Group will retain their seeding from the First Round if they qualify for the Second Round. In the Second Round, all teams play different opponents in their respective Groups.

Example: if A1 and A2 qualify, they will retain their First Round seeding regardless of whether they finished first or second in the Group. If A4 qualified instead of A1, A4 would assume the schedule of A1 in the Second Round.

Example: If A3 and A4 qualify instead of A1 and A2, then the Group winner would assume the schedule of A1 and the Group runner-up would assume the schedule of A2.

Second Round (Super Eights)

The eight teams that qualify for the Second Round of the competition will be divided into two Groups of four, as follows:

Group 1 – A1, B2, C1, D2

Group 2 – A2, B1, C2, D1

Each team will play every other team in its Group. Teams will start the Second Round with zero points. At the completion of the Second Round, the top two teams in each Group will progress to the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2024 venues (9 – 6 in West Indies/Caribbean islands; 3 in the USA)

Guyana National Stadium (Providence), Guyana

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida

The Nassau County Stadium on Long Island, New York

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas

All match start times in IST: 12:30 AM, 5 AM, 6 AM, 7:30 PM, 8 PM, 9 PM, 10:30 PM. India’s match start times are at 8 PM IST (9:30 AM/10:30 AM Local)

India’s first round matches at T20 World Cup 2024

June 5 – Vs Ireland (8 PM IST, 9:30 AM Local)

June 9 – Vs Pakistan (8 PM IST, 9:30 AM Local)

June 12 – Vs USA (8 PM IST, 9:30 AM Local)

June 15 – Vs Canada (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM Local)

Semi-finals

The team placed first in Group 1 will play the team placed second in Group 2 in Semi-final 1 in Trinidad. The team placed first in Group 2 will play the team placed second in Group 1 in semi-Final 2 in Guyana. The winners of the semi-finals will contest the final.

Points System

Win: 2; Tie, No Result or abandoned: 1; Loss or Forfeit: 0

No reserve day for 2nd semi-final

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in the second semi-final scheduled for Guyana on June 27.

The Final on 29 June will have a reserve day on 30 June. The first semi-final will have a reserve day on 27 June.

If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption, but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

The total additional playing time for the reserve day of semi-final 1 is 190 minutes. A maximum of 250 minutes have been allocated to the scheduled day of semi-final 2, with no reserve day.

There is a maximum of 190 minutes of extra time allocated to the final and also to its reserve day.

Extra time for other matches

First and Second Round matches that start at 10h30, 13h00, 15h00 – 90 minutes.

First and Second Round matches that start at 19h30 and 20h30 – 60 minutes.

Super Overs

If the match is tied a Super Over is played. If the Super Over is a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result.

Super Over unable to be completed

Where the Super Over or subsequent Super Overs are abandoned for any reason prior to completion then the match shall be declared a tie and points allocated.

In circumstances where there are unavoidable time constraints (for example, a requirement to switch off floodlights at a certain time) which do not allow the completion of multiple Super Overs, the ICC Match Referee may limit the number of possible Super Overs and shall advise both captains accordingly prior to the start of the first Super Over.

Number of Player Review requests permitted

In each innings, each team shall be allowed to make a maximum of two Player Review requests that is categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’.

Key dates of T20 World Cup 2024

First round: June 2 to 18

Super Eights Stage: June 19 to June 25

Semifinals: June 27 (6 AM IST, 8 PM IST)

Final: June 29 (7:30 PM IST)

Live TV and streaming information for India and other countries can be found here

Previous winners of 8 T20 World Cups

2007 – India

2009 – Pakistan

2010 – England

2012 – West Indies

2014 – Sri Lanka

2016 – West Indies

2021 – Australia

2022 – England