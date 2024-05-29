T20 World Cup 2024 TV, streaming: Where to watch in India, other countries? Here’s full list

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the details of its broadcast arrangements for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the US and Caribbean islands from June 2 to 29.

On the first day, co-hosts, the USA taking on their neighbours Canada in Dallas with the final taking place in Barbados.

“The ICC, through its direct broadcast partnerships with world class broadcasters around the globe, aims to bring an out of this world coverage of all 55 matches for fans in what will be the biggest cricket carnival spectacle,” ICC said in a media release on Wednesday (May 29).

In India, Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar will be the place to watch for fans as India attempt to lift the Men’s T20 World Cup trophy for the first time since the inception of the event in 2007.

In addition to the English world feed, Star Sports will also broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will host each match live.

The Star Network has also announced the Indian Sign Language Feed, which provides the first-of-its kind audio descriptive commentary for an ICC event.

WillowTV will be the home of the first-ever T20 World Cup in the USA for fans in the US and Canada whilst coverage will also be available via the Willow by Cricbuzz app. Fans and co-hosts in the Caribbean can watch all the action live via ESPN Caribbean on TV and stream through the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

Cricket lovers in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App.

Amazon will be the new home of ICC Cricket in Australia, with coverage of all 55 matches on Prime Video. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ continues to the go to broadcaster ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches.

Fans supporting South Africa, Uganda and Namibia can watch all the action live via SuperSport and its app which will be available across South Africa and to the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories.

In the UAE and the entire MENA region, all matches will be streamed Live on STARZPLAY, with broadcast coverage made available on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2 in the UAE.

Fans in Pakistan can watch all matches via our linear partners PTV and Ten Sports, and digitally through the Myco and Tamasha apps. Nagorik TV will be the linear TV broadcasters in Bangladesh, with Toffee making the entire tournament available on their app and website.

Maharaja TV in Sri Lanka continue their coverage of ICC's events through TV1, Sirasa, Shakti TV on linear and their website on digital. Fans will be able to enjoy coverage in Sinahlese commentary for the first time for Sri Lanka matches, via Maharaja TV. Fans can also watch coverage of the event in Sri Lanka through the ICC TV app.

The ICC will be broadcasting the T20 World Cup free via the ICC.tv app live and free to over 80 territories including Continental Europe and South East Asia.

Here is the full list of broadcasters that will broadcast live coverage from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.