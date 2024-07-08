Rs 125 crore for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team: Who gets how much?

After the BCCI announced a reward of Rs 125 crore for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, how it will be divided among the players and support staff has been revealed, according to a media report on Monday (July 8).



On June 29, India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The winning prize money that the Rohit Sharma-led team received from the International Cricket Council (ICC) was little over Rs 20 crore.

For winning the T20 World Cup after a gap of 17 years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it would reward the squad with Rs 125 crore. The money will be split among the 15-man squad, reserve players, head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff, selectors, and others.

As per a report in Indian Express, the 15 members of the T20 World Cup-winning squad will receive Rs 5 crore each, from the Rs 125 crore reward. Dravid and his support staff team will get Rs 2.5 crore each.

Three members of the squad – Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal did not get to play a single game during the T20 World Cup. However, they too will get getting the same amount of Rs 5 crore each.

The reserve players – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan will receive Rs 1 crore each and also the same amount will be given to the five selectors including chairman Ajit Agarkar.

The Indian contingent that travelled to the T20 World Cup had a total of 42 people. The team’s video analyst, BCCI staff members who were travelling with the team including media officers, and the team’s logistics manager will also be rewarded, the report added.

“Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice,” a BCCI source said, according to the report.

Here is how BCCI’s Rs 125 crore reward will be split for India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad

Rs 5 crore each x 15 (Rs 75 crore): 15-member squad (Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal).

Rs 2.5 crore each x 4 (Rs 10 crore): Head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Rs 2 crore each x 9 (Rs 18 crore): Three physiotherapists (Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj), 3 throwdown specialists (Raghavindraa Dvgi (Raghu), Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani), 2 masseurs (Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade), 1 strength and conditioning coach (Soham Desai).

Rs 1 crore each x 9 (Rs 9 crore): 5 selectors (Ajit Agarkar (chairman), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath), 4 reserve players (Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan).

Note: Video analyst, BCCI staff members who were travelling with the team including media officers, and the team’s logistics manager, will also receive money from the reward.