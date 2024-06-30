Photos: How Indian players, fans celebrated T20 World Cup win

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 29). The Rohit Sharma-led side created history by remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

After the win, Virat Kohli and Rohit announced their retirements from T20Is.

This was India's second T20 World Cup trophy after winning the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Here are some of the photos from India's T20 World Cup win, and also images of celebrations from fans across the country. All images from AP/PTI/BCCI