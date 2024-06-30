BCCI announces Rs 125 crore reward for Team India for winning T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (June 30) announced a reward of Rs 125 crore for the Indian team for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to win their second T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team created history by being unbeaten throughout the tournament.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the board will give a prize money of Rs 125 crore to the team.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" Shah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The prize money announced by the BCCI is nearly more than six times what the team received from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their title triumph. India received about Rs 21 crore ($2.45 million) as prize money from the ICC.