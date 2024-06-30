T20 World Cup prize money: How much did India get for winning the trophy?

In a tense final, India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday (June 29) with Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya being the chief architects of the victory.



After posting 176/7 in 20 overs thanks to Kohli’s crucial 76, India held their nerve in a thriller that was decided in the final over. South Africa, who were cruising at one stage, were halted by the Indian bowlers at 169/8 in 20 overs.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Bumrah won the Player of the tournament award while Kohli picked up the Player of the final honour.

This year’s T20 World Cup had a record prize money purse for the champions. It was announced on June 3 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

How much did India get

For their T20 World Cup triumph, India received $2.45 million (about Rs 20.42 crore). The losing finalists South Africa got $1.28 million (about Rs 10.67 crore).

The losing semi-finalists (Afghanistan and England) took home $787,500 each. Teams that did not advance past the second round received $382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place got $247,500 each.

Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place earned $225,000 each. Additionally, every team received an extra $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and final.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice had remarked on the event’s historic significance, “This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event.”